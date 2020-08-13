The China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report 2020: Mounting Privacy Concerns and a Look at US-China Tensions
Aug 13, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China AI Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report 2020 gives you exclusive first-hand insights and data-driven analysis into the latest industry developments, including
- An up-to-date and comprehensive review of the latest developments in China's AI
- In-depth case studies of applied AI across 8 industries
- Actionable and objective intelligence about Chinese AI.
The report comes with access to 6 webinar sessions with Chinese AI experts (including live Q&A sessions with Chinese AI executives and tech reporters).
What's Inside: Report Overview
- Part 1 Market Overview Market Scale and Funding, Data, Talent, Hardware, Software, Adoption
- Part 2 Deployments by Sector: Vehicles, Education, Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Manufacturing
- Part 3 Technology and Macro Trends: Opportunities and Disruption Now, Near and Far, Enabling AI at Opposite Ends, Mounting Privacy Concerns, US-China Tensions
Case Studies & Key AI Players
1. Finance
- How intelligent risk management promotes financial inclusion in China
- How virtual assistants enable lean operations in China
2. Autonomous Vehicles
- State of China's driverless trials
- China's Tesla challenger
3. Education
- How AI personalises lesson content in China
- How AI meets China's demand for English lessons
4. Manufacturing
- How data drives process and product optimisation in China
- China as the world's biggest market for industrial robots
5. Healthcare
- China's search for a homegrown diagnosis solution
- State of China's advanced medical robots
- Case study: Baidu eyes a shift to proactive healthcare
6. Smart Cities
- State of surveillance in China
- How smart city solutions improve China's urban life
- China's gold-standard smart city
- Case study: SenseTime streamlines security
7. Smart Homes
- China as the world's biggest smart speaker market
- Case study: Alibaba parlays its data to power virtual assistants
8. Retail
- How AI anticipates demand, powers chatbots and automates logistics in China
- Case study: How JD.com elevates retail
6 Webinars with Chinese AI experts
1. Process Automation Guanchun Wang, CEO of Laiye Tech (A Microsoft backed start-up)
2. Fintech Ryan Liu, Chief Risk Officer of LexinFinTech (A Nasdaq-listed company)
3. AI Talent and Investment Zachary Arnold & Remco Zwetsloot, Research Fellows at CSET (A think tank of Georgetown University)
4. AI-powered Medical Imaging Kuan Chen, Founder & CEO of Infervision (A Sequoia-funded company)
5. Autonomous driving Xing Meng, COO of Didi Autonomous Driving (A company launched by Didi Chuxing) & Tony Han Xu, CEO of WeRide (A smart mobility company)
6. ASR and NLP Dr. Miles H.F. Wen, Founder & CEO of Fano Labs (A speech technologies start-up)
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Ant Financial
- AutoX
- Baidu
- Baiyun
- Beijing Orion Star Technology
- Cambricon
- China Mobile
- Deepwise
- Diannei Bio-Technology
- FAW
- Ford Motor Company
- HIK Vision
- Haier
- HiSilicon
- Horizon Robotics
- Huawei
- Hyundai
- Intel
- JD.com
- Knowbox
- LAIX
- MYbank
- Megvii
- Mining Lamp
- Miying
- Mobvoi
- NIO
- Nvidia
- Ping An
- Pony.ai
- SIna
- SenseTime,UBTech Robotics
- Sogou
- Squirrel
- Suning
- Sunway
- TSMC
- Tencent Holdings
- Waymo
- WeRide
- Xiaomi
- iFlytek
- intellifusion
- Unisound
- Westwell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh9ax8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets