The China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report 2020: Mounting Privacy Concerns and a Look at US-China Tensions

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China AI Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report 2020 gives you exclusive first-hand insights and data-driven analysis into the latest industry developments, including

An up-to-date and comprehensive review of the latest developments in China's AI

AI In-depth case studies of applied AI across 8 industries

Actionable and objective intelligence about Chinese AI.

The report comes with access to 6 webinar sessions with Chinese AI experts (including live Q&A sessions with Chinese AI executives and tech reporters).

What's Inside: Report Overview

Part 1 Market Overview Market Scale and Funding, Data, Talent, Hardware, Software, Adoption

Part 2 Deployments by Sector: Vehicles, Education, Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Manufacturing

Part 3 Technology and Macro Trends: Opportunities and Disruption Now, Near and Far, Enabling AI at Opposite Ends, Mounting Privacy Concerns, US-China Tensions

Case Studies & Key AI Players



1. Finance

How intelligent risk management promotes financial inclusion in China

How virtual assistants enable lean operations in China

2. Autonomous Vehicles

State of China's driverless trials

driverless trials China's Tesla challenger

3. Education

How AI personalises lesson content in China

How AI meets China's demand for English lessons

4. Manufacturing

How data drives process and product optimisation in China

China as the world's biggest market for industrial robots

5. Healthcare

China's search for a homegrown diagnosis solution

search for a homegrown diagnosis solution State of China's advanced medical robots

advanced medical robots Case study: Baidu eyes a shift to proactive healthcare

6. Smart Cities

State of surveillance in China

How smart city solutions improve China's urban life

urban life China's gold-standard smart city

gold-standard smart city Case study: SenseTime streamlines security

7. Smart Homes

China as the world's biggest smart speaker market

as the world's biggest smart speaker market Case study: Alibaba parlays its data to power virtual assistants

8. Retail

How AI anticipates demand, powers chatbots and automates logistics in China

Case study: How JD.com elevates retail

6 Webinars with Chinese AI experts

1. Process Automation Guanchun Wang, CEO of Laiye Tech (A Microsoft backed start-up)

2. Fintech Ryan Liu, Chief Risk Officer of LexinFinTech (A Nasdaq-listed company)

3. AI Talent and Investment Zachary Arnold & Remco Zwetsloot, Research Fellows at CSET (A think tank of Georgetown University)

4. AI-powered Medical Imaging Kuan Chen, Founder & CEO of Infervision (A Sequoia-funded company)

5. Autonomous driving Xing Meng, COO of Didi Autonomous Driving (A company launched by Didi Chuxing) & Tony Han Xu, CEO of WeRide (A smart mobility company)

6. ASR and NLP Dr. Miles H.F. Wen, Founder & CEO of Fano Labs (A speech technologies start-up)





Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Ant Financial

AutoX

Baidu

Baiyun

Beijing Orion Star Technology

Cambricon

China Mobile

Deepwise

Diannei Bio-Technology

FAW

Facebook

Ford Motor Company

Google

HIK Vision

Haier

HiSilicon

Horizon Robotics

Huawei

Hyundai

Intel

JD.com

Knowbox

LAIX

MYbank

Megvii

Mining Lamp

Miying

Mobvoi

NIO

Nvidia

Ping An

Pony.ai

SIna

SenseTime,UBTech Robotics

Sogou

Squirrel

Suning

Sunway

TSMC

Tencent Holdings

Holdings Twitter

Waymo

WeChat

WeRide

Xiaomi

iFlytek

intellifusion

Unisound

Westwell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh9ax8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

