The China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's annual stockholder meeting (the "Meeting") will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM. Stockholders of record as of February 2, 2018 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in China companies. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."