The China Fund, Inc. Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in the equity securities of companies engaged in business in the People's Republic of China.

Additional Information

This communication may be deemed to be proxy solicitation material. In connection with the Fund's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Fund filed a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents, including a form of proxy card, with the SEC on February 5, 2018. The definitive proxy statement and a form of proxy have been mailed to the Fund's stockholders. Stockholders are urged to read the Fund's definitive proxy statement and any other documents filed by the Fund with the SEC in connection with the 2018 Annual Meeting because they contain important information.

Investors will be able to obtain, for free, copies of documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the Fund's definitive proxy statement and proxy card also are available without charge from the Fund's proxy solicitor, D.F. King, who may be reached toll-free at (800) 207-3156.

The Fund and its directors and President are "participants" in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders of the Fund in connection with the 2018 Annual Meeting. Information regarding those persons is provided in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Fund with the SEC.

