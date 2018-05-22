The China Fund, Inc. Announces the Resignations of Messrs. Rogers and Shore and Amendments to the Fund's By-Laws

The Fund's Board also amended the Fund's by-laws (a) to include a provision for the adjournment of a meeting of stockholders to a date more than 120 days from the original record date for the meeting and, in that event, the setting of a new record date for the meeting and (b) to provide that, in the event of such an adjournment, proxies given in connection with the original record date will continue to be valid with respect to shares owned as of the new record date.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in China companies. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-announces-the-resignations-of-messrs-rogers-and-shore-and-amendments-to-the-funds-by-laws-300652983.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chinafundinc.com

