The China Fund, Inc. Announces the Resignations of Messrs. Rogers and Shore and Amendments to the Fund's By-Laws

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced today that effective May 21, 2018, Chairman of the Board of Directors Joe Rogers and Director Richard Shore tendered their resignations. Upon the resignation of Mr. Rogers, Director Gary French, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, also effective May 21, 2018, Mr. French resigned as Chairman of the Fund's Audit Committee and Director Michael Holland was appointed Chairman of the Fund's Audit Committee.
The Fund's Board also amended the Fund's by-laws (a) to include a provision for the adjournment of a meeting of stockholders to a date more than 120 days from the original record date for the meeting and, in that event, the setting of a new record date for the meeting and (b) to provide that, in the event of such an adjournment, proxies given in connection with the original record date will continue to be valid with respect to shares owned as of the new record date.
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in China companies. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."
For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.
