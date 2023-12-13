The China Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions

News provided by

The China Fund, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The China Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared a distribution in the amount of $.0185 per share. The distribution is comprised entirely of ordinary income. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2023.

The Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan (the "Plan") that is open to all stockholders. If the Fund's shares trade at a premium to the net asset value of the Fund, the Plan provides stockholders with the ability to invest in the Fund at an amount less than market price per share. If the Fund is trading at a discount, Plan participants will receive shares of the Fund valued at market price per share. All stockholders may elect to participate in the Plan or may withdraw at any time within the limitations described in the Plan.

Stockholders who have questions regarding the distribution may contact EQ Fund Solutions, LLC at 1 888 CHN CALL (246-2255).

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. While the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

