THE CHINA FUND, INC. RECORDS FIRST QUARTER 2023/2024 RESULTS

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

For the three months ended January 31, 2024, the Fund recorded a net investment loss of $275,921 or $0.03 per share, versus a net investment loss of $420,723 or $0.04 per share, for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. Net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was $11,893,878 or $1.19 per share, compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $60,819,850 or $5.99 per share, for the three months ended January 31, 2023.

The Fund's total net assets on January 31, 2024 were $106,253,367 and its net asset value per share was $10.65 based on 9,975,624 shares outstanding. A distribution of $0.0185 per share from ordinary income was declared on December 13, 2023 and paid on January 10, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 28, 2023.

The table below provides the Fund's total net assets, net asset value, and share outstanding for various time periods.

January 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

January 31, 2023




Total Net Assets

$106,253,367

$119,149,099

$170,819,534

Net Asset Value

$10.65

$11.88

$16.83

Shares Outstanding

9,975,624

10,029,955

10,148,009

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of (i) companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in each case derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. While the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

