The China Fund, Inc. Records First Quarter Results

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019. The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China and (iii) constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, the Fund recorded net investment loss from operations of $821,390 or $0.05 per share versus a net investment loss from operations of $662,981 or $0.04 per share for the quarter ended January 31, 2018. Net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions, for the quarter ended January 31, 2019 was $35,731,602 or $2.27 per share compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $54,183,786 or $3.45 per share for the quarter ended January 31, 2018.

The Fund's total net assets on January 31, 2019 were $324,882,609.45 and its net asset value per share was $20.66 based on 15,722,675 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $0.5401 per share was made in December 2018.



January 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 Total Net Assets $324,882,609 $298,469,072 $411,425,370 Net Asset Value $20.66 $18.98 $26.17 Shares Outstanding 15,722,675 15,722,675 15,722,675

The China Fund, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

