The China Fund, Inc. Records Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019. The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Whilst the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, the Fund recorded net investment income of $1,340,645.85, or $0.12 per share, versus net investment income of $2,826,495, or $0.18 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2018. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions for the nine months ended July 31, 2019 was $53,940,951.68, or $5.03 per share, compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $6,778,944, or $0.43 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2018.

The Fund's total net assets on July 31, 2019 were $242,654,994.47 and its net asset value per share was $22.61 based on 10,731,628 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $0.5401 per share from net investment income and realized gains was made in December 2018.



July 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 Total Net Assets $242,654,994.47 $298,469,072 $353,952,117 Net Asset Value $22.61 $18.98 $22.51 Shares Outstanding 10,731,628 15,722,675 15,722,675

The China Fund, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

