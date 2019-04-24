The China Green Companies Summit 2019 Held in Dunhuang, Gansu Province

The theme of the China Green Companies Summit 2019 is "winning is the essence of business." The world today is undergoing new developments and changes. Technological revolution and economic development have brought tremendous changes to the market. In the new business environment, if companies want to "win", they need to return to the original mission of the enterprise. During the summit, entrepreneurs explored various topics of concern, including scientific and technological innovation, business growth, digital transformation, industrial poverty alleviation, investment logic, digitalization and organizational transformation, reinvention of the cultural and tourism industries, "winning in the cold winter" and other sub-forums, to identify current business trends, discuss new methodologies and solve business problems.

At this year's annual meeting, diplomats from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States attended the conference. Representatives from these countries discussed business cooperation between China and foreign countries with Chinese entrepreneurs. Some other activities were held, including industrial matchmaking meetings and visits with local enterprises. These focused on encouraging entrepreneurs to play an active role in the development of the western region.

Jack Ma, chairman of the China Entrepreneur Club, delivered a speech at the plenary session. He noted that the first batch of businessmen in Chinese history began their exploration along the Silk Road to West Asia and Europe. Entrepreneurs are explorers in the economic field. It required perhaps courage then than businessmen need today because traders and businessmen at that time faced great dangers crossing the desert. However, he thought this is the endless entrepreneurial spirit, the spirit of adventure.

The annual summit is organized by the China Entrepreneur Club, co-organized by the Gansu Provincial Department of Commerce, the Jiuquan Municipal People's Government and the Dunhuang Municipal People's Government. It receives support from the Gansu Provincial People's Government, Gansu Electronic & Power Investment Group Corporation and Panasonic.

The China Green Companies Summit is hosted by the China Entrepreneur Club. It is dedicated to promoting smart and long-term economic growth. Launched by CEC since 2008, the Summit is held on April 22nd, Earth Day, every year. It hosts over 1,000 guests from home and abroad who are visionaries and game-changing leaders in the fields of business, government, academics, NGO and media. They present views, exchange ideas, explore effective ways for sustainable business development. The annual summit has been held for 12 years and is widely recognized as one of the most high-level globally impactful conferences in China on sustainable development.

For more information, please contact:

Chinese Enterprise Club

Director of Communications, Zhang Huijun

Email: Zhanghj@daonong.com

About China Entrepreneur Club

The China Entrepreneur Club (CEC), established in 2006, is the premier business leader platform in China. As a non-profit organization, CEC's mission is to share entrepreneurship with the wider society and promote sustainable development of the economy and society. CEC has 62 members with Jack Ma serves as Chairman and Wang Yusuo as president.

SOURCE China Entrepreneur Club

Related Links

http://www.daonong.com/English

