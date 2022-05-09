The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will open online on May 26

With the annual theme of "grabbing digital opportunities to enjoy digital value", the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will focus on the national digital economy development strategy in forum setting and achievement releases, pay more attention to advanced and popular science and technology, attach more importance to innovation in the transformation of achievements and rely on the strategic positioning of "four districts and one highland" in Guizhou to explore experience for industrial transformation and the construction of digital China.

This year's one-day event features an opening ceremony, the "Data Valley Forum" and the "Data Expo Release". During the opening ceremony, Chinese leaders will be invited to attend and give important speeches by video. In addition, leaders of China's national ministries and commissions and Guizhou province, winners of internationally renowned awards, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering and famous entrepreneurs will also deliver speeches by video.

The "Data Valley Forum" will hold 8 forums around topics such as "national computing network to synergize east and west", "data security" and "metaverse". A group of academicians and experts, leaders of ministries and commissions, and heads of renowned enterprises and Internet companies will give speeches by video.

The "Data Expo Release" will announce the global big data scientific and technological achievement awards and corporate achievements . At present, 437 scientific and technological achievements have been collected.

Tao Changhai, vice governor of Guizhou province, said, "In recent years, the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and Government have innovated ideas, and accelerated the construction of the country's first national-level big data comprehensive pilot zone, taking big data as a means of promoting economic and social transformation and upgrading and high-quality development. The digital economy has achieved a historic breakthrough and its growth rate has been the first in China for six consecutive years. Big data has become a famous calling card of Guizhou. The digital innovation capability in Guizhou has been greatly improved, and 48 national-level pilot demonstrations have been approved successively. The effect of data center agglomeration is prominent. Large-scale data centers such as Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Apple, Huawei, and Tencent have settled down. "

Tao added, "In the next step, Guizhou province will focus on building a "digital economy development innovation zone", and strive to build three major industrial clusters of data centers, intelligent terminals and data applications, as well as national data fusion innovation demonstration center, computing power center and data governance center. We also aim to "seize new opportunities in the implementation of the digital economy strategy", explore more Guizhou experience and contribute more Guizhou practice for the national big data strategy and digital China construction."

Ma Ningyu, mayor of Guiyang, said that the China International Big Data Industry Expo, the world's first national-level expo with the theme of big data, has been successfully held for seven consecutive years. It has become a global platform for showcasing the latest achievements, guiding the development of the industry, exchanging ideas for development and creating opportunities for cooperation.

Guiyang, located in the southwest China's Guizhou province, has won the reputation of "China's Big Data Valley" for taking the lead in developing big data in recent years. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will continue to adhere to the concept of "global vision, national interests, industry roles, and corporate responsibilities", aiming for "high-end, specialization, internationalization, industrialization, and sustainability. "

SOURCE The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 Organizing Committee