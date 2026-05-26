The OREO Brand & BTS Movement is On! Introducing the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies

This partnership is the latest expression of the OREO brand's strategy to disrupt the competitive snack market by curating collaborations that only the OREO brand can deliver on. Together with pop royalty BTS, we're turning our iconic cookie and delicious flavor into a global conversation that brings our playfulness to life, sparks fan excitement, and ultimately leads culture.

The result is a deeply personal flavor creation brought to a global audience: the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies are filled with a sweet creme that remixes the flavors of hotteok, a warm, brown sugar–stuffed pancake popular in Korean street food markets. BTS has fond childhood memories of eating not just hotteok but also OREO cookies, making this a deeply meaningful collaboration that places a piece of their Korean heritage inside an iconic cookie they've always loved.

"For OREO to be the first snacking brand we've collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world," said BTS. "We're just so proud to add our own chapter to OREO's amazing story."

BTS poured their love for BTS fans into the outside of their OREO cookies, too. As the band celebrates its 13th anniversary, the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies feature 13 unique embossments BTS designed for their fans, including the band member names, a BTS light stick, and three OREO cookies that form a special message to BTS fans. Collect the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies to unveil the message! The unique embossments included within each pack will vary.

While the unique OREO cookie embossments celebrate the BTS fandom, the design on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Packs is a vibrant homage to South Korea's iconic street market culture—a bustling tapestry of sights, sounds, and delicious food like hotteok. From the moment fans hold the pack, the OREO brand is inviting them to get a taste of the energy and excitement that is such a key part of the South Korean experience.

This special message is the start of a global movement the OREO brand created for fans. Inspired by the fandom's letter-writing tradition, we're rallying OREO and BTS fans to help create the world's largest love letter to BTS. Starting on June 8, 2026, join the movement by scanning the QR code on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Pack or visit us.OREOBTS.com to write a playful digital letter to BTS. As letters pour in from around the globe, fans can read each others' words to BTS as the largest love letter prepares to come to life in the real world. Keep submitting your letters for a chance to win exclusive OREO brand & BTS prizes.

"At its core, this partnership is about shared passion. We're uniting BTS' incredibly dedicated fanbase with our own loyal OREO fans to create something genuinely new and exciting," said Matt Foley, VP of Marketing, OREO. "It's this commitment to uniting our fanbases that keeps us at the forefront of pop culture and demonstrates how a brand with a rich history can continue to lead the conversation."

The Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies will be available for presale starting on Monday, June 1, 2026, at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab. The OREO cookies will begin rolling out at retailers starting on June 8, 2026, and will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, fans can visit OREO.com/BTS or follow OREO on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones

Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

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SOURCE Mondelez International