The CHIPS AHOY! Brand Serves Up Fan Fun with the CHIPS AHOY! Cookie x Stranger Things Claw Machine Giveaway

CHIPS AHOY! COOKIES builds on its collaboration with Stranger Things ahead of the fifth and final season

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the CHIPS AHOY! Brand is joining forces with Stranger Things in a deliciously eerie way, letting both cookie and show enthusiasts experience the brands IRL. On Saturday, October 25, just days before Halloween, fans in New York City and Atlanta can get a taste of the Upside Down with a pop-up experience full of retro thrills, exclusive prizes* and a cookie that's anything but ordinary (while supplies last).

CHIPS AHOY! COOKIE x Stranger Things Claw Machine

At the heart of the event is the CHIPS AHOY! COOKIE x Stranger Things Claw Machine, but it's no ordinary arcade game. Designed with glowing red-and-blue lighting and creepy vines, it offers brave participants the chance to win co-branded swag to celebrate the partnership like walkie talkies, retro jean jackets, backpacks, and of course, the new CHIPS AHOY! x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie. Plus, one lucky player in both New York City and Atlanta will take home a one-of-a-kind prize delivered straight to their doorstep – those who come in costume will get an extra chance to enter to win!

To kick off the festivities, the CHIPS AHOY! Brand teamed up with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who shared her excitement on Instagram.

"CHIPS AHOY! COOKIES have always been about creating fun, shareable moments," said Mili Laddha, Senior Marketing Director for the CHIPS AHOY! Brand. "With our partnership with Stranger Things, we wanted to go beyond our limited-edition cookies and create an experience that lets fans interact with us in a meaningful way. These events give consumers the opportunity to step into the world of Stranger Things, engage with the CHIPS AHOY! Brand and feel like part of the action."

The CHIPS AHOY! COOKIE x Stranger Things Claw Machines will pop up on Saturday, October 25 from 12 – 4 PM ET at Flatiron North Plaza in New York City and The Battery in Atlanta – a great way to get into the eerie spirit and build anticipation for the final season.

Fans who can't make it can enjoy the CHIPS AHOY! x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie available at retailers nationwide. The cookies feature a new chocolatey base, fudge chips, a strawberry-flavored filling and come in special glow-in-the-dark packaging. They are a great snack for watching the final season of Stranger Things or enjoying at Halloween parties. Special 2-count portion packs are also excellent for passing out to trick-or-treaters.

Stranger Things 5 will debut in three volumes on Netflix this fall: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PST. Find out when Stranger Things 5 premieres in your part of the world here.

*No Purchase Necessary. Promotion starts 12 pm ET on 10/25/25; ends 4 pm ET on 10/25/25. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C 14 years and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to participate. Promotion includes a game and a sweepstakes drawing. Bonus sweepstakes entry if you attend the Promotion in a Halloween costume. Limit 1 game play per person. For complete details, including prize descriptions and sweepstakes odds, see Official Rules posted at the Promotion site or ask Sponsor's representative on-site. Void outside NY and GA and where prohibited.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF Bar and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix's most popular shows ever with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 Million views globally. Rooted in '80s nostalgia, it revived interest in pop culture items and fashion, as well as boosted Kate Bush's track "Running Up That Hill" into the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history. The series has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys® and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. This fall, it returns with its eagerly awaited fifth and final season;, and in the meantime, offering fans can various ways to engage with the cultural phenomenon through various experiences and offerings year-round, including: the most Tony Award-winning stage play of 2025, Stranger Things: The First Shadow which made its Broadway debut in April; Stranger Things: Tales From '85, an animated series that will take fans back to Hawkins; a collection of books; the touring Stranger Things Experience which expanded to Brazil and Australia this year; and a global assortment of lifestyle products and brand collaborations. Fans also celebrate November 6 - the day Will Byers went missing - as 'Stranger Things Day,' a special day to share their love for the world of Stranger Things.

