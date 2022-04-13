The Chlamydia Market Is Anticipated to Grow with a Considerable CAGR In The 7MM During The Study Period (2019-32), Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the Chlamydia Market Report, the disease awareness and emergence of new products in the pipeline will add to the Chlamydia market growth in the future. In addition, persistently rising cases of chlamydia in the forecast period will help increase the Chlamydia Infection diagnostics and therapeutics market.

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chlamydia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Chlamydia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chlamydia Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, the Chlamydia market size was USD 59.5 million in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

Chlamydia diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM in 2021. Key Chlamydia companies such as Evofem Biosciences, QureTechBio, Vault Pharma, Aeterna Zentaris , Melinta Therapeutics, Abera Bioscience, Prokarium, Blue willow Biologics, Microbiotix, Abivax, and others are currently working to develop new drugs for Chlamydia which can be available in the Chlamydia market in the upcoming years.

and others are currently working to develop new drugs for Chlamydia which can be available in the Chlamydia market in the upcoming years. The Chlamydia therapies in the pipeline include EVO100, Chlamydia infection blockers (CIBs), VPI-201, Salmonella-Based Vaccine, and others.

and others. The increased number of chlamydia cases is likely to contribute directly to the Chlamydia market growth during the forecast period.

Chlamydia Overview

Chlamydial infection, caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, is the most prevalent bacterial sexually transmitted infection (STI). Age is a key predictor of risk for chlamydial infections, with the highest infection rates in women occurring between the ages of 15 and 24. As most people with the virus are asymptomatic, it is frequently left untreated, increasing the risk of transmission and catastrophic health implications for both sexes. The signs of Chlamydia vary from person to person and gender. The common Chlamydia symptoms generally arise two to six weeks following infection. The Chlamydia symptoms differ in men and women. The Chlamydia symptoms men include pain while urinating, pain in the testicles, burning and itching in the urethra, and others. On the other hand, the Chlamydia symptoms women include vaginal discomfort and bleeding, an abnormal discharge from the vagina, pain in the pelvis, and others.

The Aptima Combo 2 Assay and the Xpert CT/NG were the first Chlamydia test for extragenital diagnostic Chlamydia testing approved to identify the presence of the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis via the throat and rectum. Previously, these assays were only approved for evaluating urine, vaginal, and endocervical materials. By allowing for additional screening, the availability of these two tests helps to meet an unmet public health need.

Chlamydia Epidemiology Segmentation

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed incident cases of Chlamydia in 2021.

The Chlamydia Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Incident Cases of Chlamydia

Gender-specific Cases of Chlamydia

Symptom-specific Cases of Chlamydia

Age-specific Cases of Chlamydia

Chlamydia Treatment Market

Chlamydia treatment reduces harmful reproductive health problems as well as continuing sexual transmission. Furthermore, treating the sex partners reduces the risk of reinfection and infection of other partners. Additionally, treating pregnant women frequently prevents C. trachomatis in newborns during birth.

Recently, the FDA has approved The Binx Health IO CT/NG Assay for use in point-of-care settings to aid in the more rapid and appropriate treatment for Chlamydia. Access to speedier diagnostic findings and suitable therapies would help significantly in the fight against Chlamydia infections.

Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends antibiotics for Chlamydia treatment, namely doxycycline, azithromycin, and levofloxacin. In addition to prescribing these Chlamydia medicines, doctors make some recommendations to ensure that the disease is completely cured, such as completing the course of antibiotics; not taking any other Chlamydia medication without consulting your healthcare professional, and refraining from any kind of sexual activity 7 days after single-dose antibiotics or until completion of a 7-day course of antibiotics for Chlamydia to avoid spreading the infection to partners.

Chlamydia Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

EVO100: Evofem Biosciences

Chlamydia infection blockers (CIBs): QureTechBio

VPI-201: Vault Pharma

Salmonella-Based Vaccine: Aeterna Zentaris

Chlamydia Market Dynamics

Chlamydia is by far the most prevalent reportable STI, with a high rate of occurrence that is expected to rise further in the future, necessitating treatment thereby boosting the Chlamydia market. A large number of asymptomatic cases remain undetected and as a result, the Chlamydia market might be significantly bigger than anticipated. In addition, the Chlamydia treatment guidelines and screening suggestions have been updated. Moreover, with the introduction of extremely sensitive and specific cost-effective diagnostic tools, diagnosis has become quick and straightforward which further drives the Chlamydia market.

Furthermore, a slew of Chlamydia therapies, including chlamydia infection blockers (CIBs), VPI-201, ABX196, and others, are in the early stages of development, paving the way for the future Chlamydia market. In addition, several other companies are also working to offer innovative products in the Chlamydia market.

However, Doxycycline treatment is inconvenient because individuals with a history of GERD must sit upright for 30 minutes after each dose. In addition, concerns have been raised about the efficacy of azithromycin for simultaneous rectal C. trachomatis infection, which can occur in women and cannot be anticipated by reported sexual activity. Both these factors are limiting the growth of the Chlamydia market. Moreover, the variety of chlamydia screening strategies making it difficult for doctors and researchers to determine which are beneficial are also impacting the Chlamydia market growth. In addition, there has been a scarcity of research linking chlamydial species to their final target host. As a result, this is acting as a barrier to the Chlamydia market growth. Moreover, there is no agreement on the best efficient approach to boost chlamydia screening which is another factor impacting the Chlamydia market.

Furthermore, antibiotic overuse, along with patient Chlamydia medication abuse, has resulted in the rise of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) strains of Chlamydia trachomatis, thereby impeding the Chlamydia market size. In addition, noncompliance with prescribed drugs is a significant worry in a few circumstances along with a lack of understanding about chlamydia among patients and healthcare providers are also among the key factors impacting the Chlamydia market growth.

Scope of the Chlamydia Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Chlamydia Companies: Evofem Biosciences, QureTechBio, Vault Pharma, Aeterna Zentaris, Melinta Therapeutics, Abera Bioscience, Prokarium, Blue willow Biologics, Microbiotix, Abivax, and others

Evofem Biosciences, QureTechBio, Vault Pharma, Aeterna Zentaris, Melinta Therapeutics, Abera Bioscience, Prokarium, Blue willow Biologics, Microbiotix, Abivax, and others Key Chlamydia Therapies : EVO100, Chlamydia infection blockers (CIBs), VPI-201, Salmonella-Based Vaccine, and others

: EVO100, Chlamydia infection blockers (CIBs), VPI-201, Salmonella-Based Vaccine, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Chlamydia current marketed and emerging therapies

Chlamydia current marketed and emerging therapies Chlamydia Market Dynamics: Chlamydia market drivers and barriers

Chlamydia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chlamydia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Chlamydia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chlamydia Treatment and Management 7. Chlamydia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chlamydia Emerging Drugs 10. 7 Major Market Analysis 11. Chlamydia Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Market Drivers 15 Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

