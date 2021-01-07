The Chlorine Institute Welcomes Chlorine Hose Manufacturer Penflex Corporation

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chlorine Institute (CI), an association dedicated to advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of chlorine chemicals, recently added Penflex Corporation to its member roster.

A global leader in the design and manufacture of flexible piping solutions, Penflex is the first manufacturer of heavy wall metallic chlorine hoses to be welcomed into the Institute.

"We are looking forward to highlighting the importance of wall thickness in corrosive chloride applications," said Penflex Sales Engineer Igor Smola. "Given the expected rates of corrosion associated with the Institute's mission chemicals, a thicker wall hose will last longer in service than a thinner wall hose. This is an important consideration when designing hoses for chlorine transfer."

Often used in loading and unloading barges, rail cars, tankers and filling cylinders, Penflex's chlorine hoses comply with the industry's highest safety standards—the Institute's "Pamphlet 6: Piping Systems for Dry Chlorine."

"We are excited to have Penflex join the 185 members of the Chlorine Institute. By joining the Institute, Penflex has demonstrated its commitment to CI's mission of continuously improving safety performance in the chlor-alkali industry. We applaud that commitment and look forward to Penflex's engagement in progressing that objective," added CI President Frank Reiner.

Penflex looks forward to bringing a new voice to the conversation among the Institute's membership.

About Penflex

Penflex Corporation is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose and braid, and metal bellows and expansion joints, serving industrial sectors around the world. In addition to its signature product line, Penflex offers additional services such as failure analysis and specialized welder training. Based in Gilbertsville, PA, Penflex maintains stocking warehouses in Houston, Atlanta and Chicago and operates a second manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to serve the Asia Pacific market.

Contact Info

Lexie Barker

Director of Marketing

105B Industrial Drive

Gilbertsville, PA 19525

Phone: (610) 662-9556

[email protected]

SOURCE Penflex Corporation