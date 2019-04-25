NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rapid premiumization in chocolate confectionery will foster the market growth in the upcoming years. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching innovative products with a premium appeal to tap into the huge potential offered by premium chocolate confectioneries. Premium chocolates often differ from standard and economy chocolates in terms of packaging, ingredients, brand appeal, and point of purchase. As a result, the rapid premiumization of confectionery chocolates in the US and the UK will drive the demand in the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the chocolate confectionery market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.



Rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries

One of the growth drivers of the global chocolate confectionery market is the rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries. The increasing product launches featuring organic, gluten-free, vegan, and functional chocolates is indicative of the growth of the vendors operating in the global chocolate confectionery market.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

One of the challenges in the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. High fluctuations in raw material prices hamper the production volume of the major players and adversely affect their profit margins.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on introducing innovative packaging to make their products more appealing and increase their shelf life. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



