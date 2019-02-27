LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Cholangiocarcinoma is one of the rare types of cancers globally, as a result, the market does not have approved therapies in abundance. The dominance of these drugs is affecting the interest of new vendors to conduct research on developing novel therapies. To overcome this challenge, several research institutes are coming up with various programs to treat patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The support from the institute is also coming in the form of new chemotherapy combinations for treating both types of cholangiocarcinoma. Similarly, various other research institutions are also working on providing treatment to the patients, and the increasing support from these institutes is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing usage of combination there

The global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market has a limited number of treatment options, among which the most preferred treatment option is surgeries due to the lack of efficacy of therapeutics in the late stages of the disease. To overcome this, the market is witnessing an increase in the use of combination of chemotherapies to treat the disease.

Dominance of surgery

The global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market faces a heavy threat from surgeries, as they are currently the most preferred treatment option available to the patients. As a result, surgeries are gaining popularity for the treatment of both intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of few vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



