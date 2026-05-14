The CHOOCH Foundation Partners with IBEW Local 58 to Host "A Mind in Motion: Mental Health Maintenance Fair"

Free Community Event Brings Families and Detroit Residents Together to Break the Stigma Surrounding Mental Health

DETROIT, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHOOCH Foundation, in partnership with IBEW Local 58, will host A Mind in Motion: Mental Health Maintenance Fair on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Local 58 Union Hall, 1358 Abbott St, Detroit, MI 48226. The free, family-friendly event is open to the entire community and is designed to bring together licensed mental health professionals, wellness practitioners, creatives, and community organizations under one roof.

A Community Built on Resilience and Real Support

Strength looks different for everyone. Long hours, financial pressures, caregiving responsibilities, grief, and the everyday demands of work and family all require resilience but resilience does not mean carrying stress alone. Mental health challenges affect people in every industry, every household, and every walk of life. One in four people will experience a mental health challenge in their lifetime, and many more are touched by that experience through someone they love.

"This fair is about meeting people where they are, with no judgment and no red tape", said Craig Shilling, co- founder of The CHOOCH Foundation. "It is essential to create space to support mental well-being at home and within our families".

What Attendees Can Expect

The fair will offer a wide range of resources, demonstrations, and hands-on experiences in one accessible location. While the event is not a clinical treatment setting, licensed professionals and mental health advocates will be on-site to answer questions and help connect attendees to ongoing care. Highlights include:

On-site licensed therapists and mental health professionals available for confidential conversations

Guided meditation, breathwork, and mindfulness sessions

A live aerial yoga demonstration by The Detroit Fly House

Creative arts therapy demonstrations including dance, music, and visual arts

Sound healing and movement-based stress reduction

Therapy dogs and emotional support activities

Community resource vendors, educational materials, and support connections

EVENT DETAILS AT A GLANCE

What: A Mind in Motion: Mental Health Maintenance Fair

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: IBEW Local 58 Union Hall, 1358 Abbott St, Detroit, MI 48226

Cost: Free and open to the public

Registration / Vendor Inquiries: [email protected] | 313-969-5408

About The CHOOCH Foundation

The CHOOCH Foundation was created in memory of Justin Shilling to honor his life by helping others. The nonprofit organization is focused on breaking the stigma surrounding mental health by creating real spaces for connection, education, and healing. Through events like the Mental Health Maintenance Fair, scholarships, and community outreach, the Foundation works to make mental wellness more accessible, one person, one story, and one act of mindfulness at a time. Learn more at www.thechooch.org.

#MindInMotion #777ForJustin

SOURCE The CHOOCH Foundation