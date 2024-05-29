'THE CHOSEN' ANNOUNCES SEASON 4 AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING JUNE 2 EXCLUSIVELY IN THE CHOSEN APP

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of the series The Chosen are pleased to announce that Season 4 will be available to the public for streaming on Sunday, June 2, at 7 p.m. ET. As always, each episode will launch with global livestreams on social media and The Chosen app. Following each livestream, Season 4 episodes will be available exclusively in The Chosen app before coming to other viewing platforms later this year.

Episode one of Season 4 will be available for streaming beginning on Sunday, June 2. The second episode will be available on the following Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, with ensuing episodes released on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET over the course of four weeks.

"The wait is finally over. The response from those who've seen Season 4 in theaters was that this is our best season, so I can't wait to deliver these episodes free and easy to the world," said Dallas Jenkins, creator, producer, director, and writer of the international hit series The Chosen.

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him.

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus' message turns violent, He's left with no alternative but demand his followers rise up.

The season was first released in theaters in 31 territories around the globe, the series' most successful theatrical run ever.

"We wanted to offer fans a chance to see it on the big screen together in theaters," Jenkins said. "But I've maintained the show will always ultimately be available free and easy, and we're now ready for our livestreams, which are going to be bonkers this year."

Viewers can watch the series for free in The Chosen app, available for download on streaming players or devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.

Additional streaming and broadcast options for Season 4 viewing will be announced soon.

For more information on Season 4 streaming in The Chosen app, click here.

About The Chosen

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.

With over 200 million viewers, The Chosen is one of the most-watched shows in the world. The series is consistently a top performer across streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix plus a top-rated broadcast weekly on The CW. What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 770 million episode views and more than 13 million social media followers.

The Chosen is an independent production written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins and distributed globally by Lionsgate.

SOURCE The Chosen, Inc.