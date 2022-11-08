The CHP Group Announces 2021 Patient Satisfaction Survey Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP), the leader and partner of choice for integrative healthcare (IH) services, today announced the publication of their 2021 Patient Satisfaction Survey. Now in its 21th year, this annual survey continues to demonstrate the importance of IH as a valued and essential component of a high-quality, member-focused benefit.

"For over twenty years, the CHP Patient Satisfaction Survey has been the hallmark of CHP's Quality Management program," said Michell M. Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group. "By combining CAHPS® questions with additional questions that address the measures of the Triple Aim, we continue demonstrate the ability of IH to deliver better care, healthier people, and smarter spending, all through a clinical service that patients value."

The results from this year's survey are illuminating, with CHP providers achieving a 97% overall patient satisfaction score. This exceptionally high score is indicative of the value and impact of CHP's high-quality network of providers. As in years past, well over 90% of surveyed patients stated that access to CHP's network of IH providers helped to provide them with specific recommendations that have helped them with their overall health management and reduced their use of other medical care. The survey brief is available on The CHP Group website at https://issuu.com/thechpgroup/docs/2021_patient_satisfaction_survey_brief_final_issuu.

"We are immensely proud of the quality of our network and the care provided to patients," says Steve Sebers, DC, FIANM, Chief Clinical Officer at CHP. "We know that IH has a significant role to play in the health and wellness of patients. And with 85% of patients reporting that care received from a CHP provider reduced their use of opioids and pain medications, we show that the quality of treatment extends well past satisfaction and has a lasting impact on patient health and wellness."

The overall outcome from the 2021 survey points to the vital role that IH solutions play in an integrated, patient-focused approach to healthcare. As the demand for IH services continues to increase, CHP maintains its leadership in providing the highest level of service to patients, providers, and payers through the management of high-quality IH provider networks and expert claims administration.

Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare services. CHP maintains a high-quality network of chiropractic and naturopathic physicians, acupuncturists, and massage therapists across the western US. CHP works with health plans and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. www.chpgroup.com.

