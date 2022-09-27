The CHP Group Announces Elevation of Greg Abercrombie to Chief Technology Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP), the authority and partner of choice in integrative healthcare, is pleased to announce the promotion of Greg Abercrombie to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

This promotion comes as a result of the expertise and dedication to technology leadership that Abercrombie has brought to CHP in combination with the exceptional growth and expansion of the company. "Data and technology are essential elements in the effective administration of contemporary healthcare," says Michell M. Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group, "Greg's elevation to this new role acknowledges his impact in both delivering the structure we need today and the strategy we must employ tomorrow to maintain our position as a leader in health IT."

With this elevation, CHP is poised to continue its mission of providing greater access to evidence-based integrative healthcare through its network of high-quality providers. In his new role, Abercrombie will continue to oversee the technology infrastructure of the company while implementing strategic leadership envisioning how technology can be built and deployed to enhance the value of integrative healthcare.

"This promotion shouldn't come as a surprise," continues Hay. "Greg has been performing at this level for some time. His leadership is recognized amongst colleagues and clients. Promoting him to the CTO role is a recognition of his contribution and his essential role within CHP."

About The CHP Group: Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the authority and partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare. CHP maintains a mature, high-quality, and local network of chiropractic and naturopathic physicians, acupuncturists, and massage therapists across the western US. CHP works with carriers and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. Find more here: http://www.chpgroup.com.

