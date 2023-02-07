The CHP Group Announces New Partnership with PacificSource Health Plans of Oregon to Deliver Member Access to High-Quality Integrative Healthcare Providers

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP), the leader and partner of choice for integrative healthcare (IH) services, and PacificSource Health Plans of Oregon (PacificSource) announced today a partnership to bring access to CHP's network of high-quality IH providers in Oregon and Southwest Washington to PacificSource members.

"Both CHP and PacificSource are strong Pacific Northwest companies, with long-standing relationships and commitments to our community," said Michell M. Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group. "This partnership brings two great organizations together to promote high-quality, evidence-based care to advance member wellness and provider satisfaction."

As part of the new partnership, PacificSource members with access to integrative healthcare benefits will now be able to access the high-quality network of The CHP Group as of January 1, 2023. CHP and PacificSource have partnered in the Washington State market since 2019, and this new relationship allows for a deepening of the relationship. The two companies have been working collaboratively since August to ensure the best network is present and ready to provide quality member care in January.

"Integrative healthcare is an essential benefit for many of our members to help them lead healthier and happier lives," said Ken Provencher, President and CEO of PacificSource. "We are pleased to grow our partnership with The CHP Group and provide even more of our members access to their valued network of IH providers."

"We are very proud of this partnership with PacificSource," continued Hay. "Healthcare is local, and by bringing together two great local companies, we are giving PacificSource members access to the best care."

Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare services. CHP maintains a high-quality network of chiropractic and naturopathic physicians, acupuncturists, and massage therapists across the western US. CHP works with health plans and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. www.chpgroup.com.

CHP - Smart Solutions. Healthy Results.

