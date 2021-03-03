The CHP Group Announces New Research Paper "Reducing the Cost of Chronic Conditions"

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP), the authority and partner of choice in integrative healthcare (IH), announced today the publication of their newest research paper 'Reducing the Cost of Chronic Conditions'. The publication is an exhaustive analysis of current research on the role of IH in the management of chronic pain.

"The burden of chronic health problems is a significant cost to society," says Steve Sebers, DC, FIANM, CHP's Chief Clinical Officer. "Our goal was to evaluate existing scientific literature and see how acupuncture, massage therapy, chiropractic, and naturopathic medicine, can provide a safe and cost-effective complement to conventional medical approaches."

The research paper identifies several challenges in the current treatment of chronic conditions including patient-provider communication, non-compliance, and delivery system complexity. It also highlights key areas where IH solutions can partner with conventional healthcare to create value for all chronic condition management stakeholders.

The paper delves deeply into current research about specific IH modalities and their role in safely treating certain persistent chronic conditions. Research presented by CHP shows significant evidence for cost-effectiveness, safety, and efficacy in treating chronic lower back and neck pain and headaches. The research is further punctuated by evidence that the integration of conventional and IH solutions may be key in driving down the societal cost and impact of chronic pain.

"We believe a more comprehensive collaboration between integrative healthcare and conventional healthcare systems is the future in effectively treating chronic pain," says Michell M. Hay, President and CEO. "Through our long-term partnerships with payers, we have increased access to high-quality IH solutions across the Northwest. This collaboration empowers individuals to make smart, healthy decisions."

The paper is available at https://issuu.com/thechpgroup/docs/chp_research_paper_reducing_cost_chronic_condition

This research paper is part of an on-going program by CHP to promote access to IH services and advance education about the value of integrative healthcare as an essential element to member health and satisfaction. Additional research and analysis will be published quarterly.

About The CHP Group: Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the authority and partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare. CHP maintains a mature, high-quality, and local network of chiropractic and naturopathic physicians, acupuncturists, and massage therapists across the western US. CHP works with health plans and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. Find more at http://www.chpgroup.com

CHP - Smart Solutions. Healthy Results.

Media Contact:

David Audley

503-203-8333

[email protected]



SOURCE The CHP Group

Related Links

https://www.chpgroup.com/

