The CHP Group Announces Results from 2017 Patient Satisfaction Survey

PORTLAND, Ore., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The CHP Group, the authority and partner of choice in integrative healthcare (IH), announced the results from its 2017 Patient Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which has been conducted since 2000, measures the overall satisfaction of patients with their IH providers utilizing standardized questions from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare and Systems (CAHPS®) survey tool with an additional set of questions intended to assess changes in opioid usage and progress towards the triple aim of healthcare, i.e. better care, smarter spending, and healthier people.

"The CHP Patient Satisfaction Survey is an integral part of our Quality Management Program," says Michell Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group. "It affords us the opportunity to benchmark our network of chiropractors (DC), acupuncturists (LAc), naturopathic physicians (ND), and massage therapists (LMT) against other medical providers, such as family practice and orthopedics, and demonstrates that our focus on delivering accessible, high-quality IH solutions promotes patient health and well-being."

In addition to higher overall patient satisfaction with provider rates (95% combined for CHP providers versus 82% for both family practice and orthopedics), CHP saw an increase in the 10-year average of the overall CAHPS ® score to 98%. "These scores have remained consistent over many years," explained Steve Sebers, DC, FACO, Chief Clinical Officer at CHP. "These rates of approval demonstrate a high level of long-term patient satisfaction and confirm the value of CHP's emphasis on provider education and patient access to a medically-necessary, evidence-based approach to integrative healthcare."

With the addition of four extra questions, CHP was also able to evaluate the success of its high-quality network in engaging patients, improving health, reducing use of opioids, and lowering costs. Survey responses to the question about opioid usage shows that 92% of CHP patients always or usually saw a reduction in use of these medications. Similarly, 92% of patients asserted that treatment from a CHP provider always or usually drove down the use of other conventional medical care. "These are key clinical components," continues Dr. Sebers, "in driving down addiction, increasing the overall health of patients, and containing the costs of healthcare."

A synopsis of the survey is available at the CHP website at https://www.chpgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2017_CHP_PSSBrief_PUB.pdf.

About The CHP Group: Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the authority and partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare. CHP maintains a mature, high-quality, and local network of chiropractic physicians (DC), licensed acupuncturists (LAc), naturopathic physicians (ND), and licensed massage therapists (LMT) across half a dozen western states. CHP works with carriers and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. Find more here: www.chpgroup.com

