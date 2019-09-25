The CHP Group Announces Results from 2018 Patient Satisfaction Survey

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP), the recognized leader and partner of choice in integrative healthcare, announces the release of the 2018 Patient Satisfaction Survey results. This survey – in its 18th year – is of seminal importance in understanding patient use, attitudes, and outcomes regarding integrative healthcare (IH) providers. The survey is a combination of CAHPS® and IH-specific questions developed by CHP.

"As patient experience becomes an ever more important criterion in healthcare quality," said Michell M. Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group, "CHP continues to show that high levels of patient satisfaction with our providers reflects both better compliance with treatment plans and overall health outcomes."

The 2018 survey had patients providing feedback on nearly 120 CHP providers. The survey shows an overall satisfaction score of 98%. Key takeaways include:

86% of CHP patients reported that they were able to reduce their usage of opioids as a result of seeing a CHP provider, 93% of patients reported that accessing a CHP provider reduced their use of other medical care.

"We are pleased that our patients are receiving such positive care from our network," commented Steven Sebers, DC, FACO, the Chief Clinical Officer of The CHP Group. He continued: "These responses indicate that CHP providers have a tremendously positive impact on the health and wellness of patients."

The survey shows – aside from the visible value to patients – that access to a high-quality network of providers is positive for health plans and employer groups in the form of cost savings from reduction of opioid use and other medical care.

"Inclusion of a strong IH partner like CHP," continued Hay, "should be part of every benefit design. It drives up patient satisfaction and drives down cost. It is a remarkable win-win for patients, payers, and the IH community."

The survey synopsis is at: https://issuu.com/thechpgroup/docs/2018_patient_satisfaction_survey_brief_final.

About The CHP Group: Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the authority and partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare. CHP maintains a mature, high-quality, and local network of chiropractors, acupuncturists, naturopathic physicians, and massage therapists across the western US. CHP works with carriers and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. Find more here: http://www.chpgroup.com

