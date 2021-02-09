The CHP Group Announces Return of David Audley as Director of Business Development

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP) announced today that David Audley has returned to the Pacific Northwest's premier integrative healthcare (IH) company as its Director of Business Development. Audley had formerly worked for CHP in the same role and returns to assume the strategic leadership of the company's sales, marketing, and provider recruitment business.

"In my time away from CHP," Audley says, "I worked with insurance carriers and large employer groups in the Northwest. This experience has re-affirmed the importance of bringing the IH solutions CHP offers to the marketplace to benefit members and health plans."

CHP currently manages an expansive network of IH providers, including chiropractic and naturopathic physicians, massage therapists, and acupuncturists. The company partners with leading health organizations and employer groups to provide access to safe, effective, and medically-necessary IH therapies across the west.

"We are delighted to have David back," says Michell M. Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group. "As we look to expand our network and partnerships, his unique expertise and extensive experience will considerably help CHP continue to expand smartly and organically."

About The CHP Group: Founded in 1989, The CHP Group is the authority and partner of choice for evidence-based integrative healthcare. CHP maintains a mature, high-quality, and local network of chiropractors, acupuncturists, naturopathic physicians, and massage therapists across the western US. CHP works with health plans and large employer groups to provide accessible IH solutions to deliver better care, smarter spending, and healthier members. Find more here at http://www.chpgroup.com

