The CHP Group Announces the Promotion of David Audley to Chief Marketing Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHP Group (CHP), the authority and partner of choice in integrative healthcare, announced today the elevation of David Audley to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Audley, who has been serving as the Director of Business Development at CHP, has been promoted effective January 1, 2022.

David Audley, Chief Marketing Officer at The CHP Group

The promotion comes as a result of unprecedented growth and opportunities for CHP. "Given our continued expansion in the Pacific Northwest and plans for a national roll-out of our services," says Michell M. Hay, President and CEO of The CHP Group, "this new role acknowledges the impact David has had on the team and reflects the growth of our company."

With this elevation, CHP is poised to continue its mission of providing access to evidence-based integrative healthcare through its network of high-quality providers. With this promotion, Audley will add brand management and the strategic oversight of new products and network roll-outs to his existing portfolio of sales, account management, provider recruitment, and marketing.

"David has been performing at this level for some time," continues Hay, "It was time to recognize his contribution to the company and truly position CHP for smart and rapid growth."

