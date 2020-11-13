The Chrisley Family Christmas Box Sells Out in Record Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 28, in partnership with Fanbox Subscription Services, the Chrisley family launched their very first Christmas Box experience, A Very Chrisley Christmas. The offering sold out in record time – just 3 hours and 27 minutes.

Now entering their ninth season, America has tuned in to the adventures (and misadventures) of Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, and the whole Chrisley clan on USA Network's #1 original program, "Chrisley Knows Best." "People can't seem to get enough of this family," says Brandon Janous, Fanbox's VP of Partner Engagement. "Everything they touch turns to gold, and this box was no different. We are honored to partner with them."

The vision for A Very Chrisley Christmas box was to provide a holiday box for their legions of fans, featuring high- end and hand-picked gifts from Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Chase. With 16 items worth over $500, the box was available for just $149.95. Another perk of the box was the opportunity to receive a "golden ticket," which gives a handful of lucky buyers a virtual meet and greet with their favorite Chrisley family member.

One of the reasons why the box was so special to the Chrisley family was the opportunity to work with companies whose mission involves a component of charitable giving – investing in the lives of those less fortunate around the world. "We are so happy to be able to launch this box," states Todd Chrisley. "And though the products are amazing, what meant most to us was the chance to make a difference in the lives of others. That's why each of us partnered with different companies and brands that "do-good" and give back in awesome ways."

A few of the do-good brands found in this first box came from companies like The Giving Keys, Sanctuary Project, Blaine Bowen, and Kind Lips. Todd added, "Featuring different 'do-good' companies will be a part of all the future boxes that our family does. That truly is the most important part of this project for us."

There's much more in store for the Chrisley's box projects. Now, with over 50,000 people on the waitlist, the family is preparing to serve as many people as possible with their next box launching in the spring. This second family box will be heavily curated by daughter, Savannah. Due to the high demand of A Very Chrisley Christmas, fans must be signed up on the waitlist (thechrisleybox.com) for a chance at any upcoming boxes.

About Fanbox

Fanbox Subscription Services works with celebrities, influencers and brands to create curated box experiences for their audiences. Through these custom boxes, creators share causes and products that are important to them, while providing opportunities for powerful fan engagement. In addition to these one-time boxes, Fanbox owns and operates several subscription box experiences and operates subscription box programs on behalf of other brands.

Media Contact:

Kerstin Douglass

Fanbox Subscription Services

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Fanbox Subscription Services