The Christmas Poop Log Story Book Brings a Fun Family Tradition Into Homes this Holiday Season

The practice of finding the perfect "poop log" in the wilderness reflects the American tradition of finding the perfect tree. Once the one that's 'just right' is found near the 8th of December, it is brought into the home, adopted and accessorized by its new family with an illustrated face, felt hat and other festive attire and propped on smaller logs as "legs." A cozy blanket is then laid on "Caga Tió" as it is affectionately called.

Every day, family members "feed" Caga Tió with fruits and nuts until December 24th. It is then that Caga Tió is tapped with sticks while the family sings a corresponding song asking it to "poop" presents!

After traveling to Spain several years ago and becoming fascinated by the tradition, entrepreneur and first time author Jonathan Chastek wrote the book as a way to bring the endearing tradition to American families.

"Because the tradition is rooted in nature, a tree will be planted for every purchase through our partnership with OneTreePlanted ," says Chastek "I very much want to keep sustainability and love for our planet at the forefront of our mission."

He continues, "It's my hope that this fun cultural tradition will be embraced by many this season. Creating your own log, with the story book as a guide, and reading together is a great way to bring holiday cheer and laughter which we definitely all need this year!"

The tradition has been adopted by families and celebrities alike who appreciate its silliness and fun factor.

The Christmas Poop Log Story Book is available on Amazon for an affordable $15.95 making it a great gift and a fun craft idea for this year and the ones to come.

