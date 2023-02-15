The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Offers National Greeting Card Creation Contest

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation (CSF) is inviting both children and adults to artistically portray their own idea of Christmas Spirit through a nationwide card design contest. To fulfill its mission to promote Christmas Spirit, CSF will award prizes and print the winning cards to share visions of what Christmas Spirit means to people across the United States.

Artists in two age categories (children under 18 years old/anyone 18 and older on December 31, 2022) can compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to have their name included on the back of printed cards. Participants should visit Christmas Spirit Foundation - Christmas Card Design Contest for instructions to submit an original 6-inch x 4-inch frame (horizontal or vertical) card design in this free contest.

"Christmas Spirit can mean many different things to different people," said CSF Chairman Wendy Richardson. "Seeing this expressed on Christmas cards helps us share and spread Christmas spirit, which is our mission."

The original design can incorporate multiple artistic elements including original artwork, photography, graphics, or text. One entry is allowed per person, and three unrelated judges chosen by CSF will score each entry on a scale of 1-100 based on how well the card shows the meaning of "Christmas Spirit". Entries are accepted from February 8 – March 1, 2023 through the online submission form linked above. Winners will be announced in March for prizes including 1st Place: $300 / 2nd Place: $200 / 3rd Place: $100 in each age category.

ABOUT the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs such as the Trees for Troops® program. The foundation was established in 2005. To learn more, visit: www.christmasspiritfoundation.org

Contact: Rick Dungey

Phone: 314-416-2245

[email protected]

SOURCE Christmas Spirit Foundation