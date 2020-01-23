The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces New Grant Cycle

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center announces grant funding opportunities through its 1st Cycle 2020 Direct Effect Quality of Life (Tier 1) and Expanded Effect Quality of Life (Tier 5) grants initiatives. Both Quality of Life grants awards financial support to nonprofit organizations that mirror the Reeve Foundation's mission and are federally funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living (ACL) (Cooperative Agreement Number 90PRRC0002-02-00).

Pioneered by the late Dana Reeve, the Quality of Life Grants Program recognizes projects and initiatives that foster community engagement, inclusion and involvement, while promoting health and wellness for individuals living with paralysis and their families.

Grant Programs:

Direct Effect – grants offer up to $25,000 to nonprofit organizations for projects that clearly impact individuals living with paralysis, their families and caregivers.

– grants offer up to to nonprofit organizations for projects that clearly impact individuals living with paralysis, their families and caregivers. Expanded Effect – grants are awarded to previously funded Quality of Life grantees whose programs and/or projects have achieved demonstrable, successful impact. Approximately six (6) grants of up to $100,000 each will support significant expansion of strategies and programs that are evidence-based, show innovate promising practices, and/or best practices in the field they serve to improve quality of life for people with paralysis, their families, and caregivers.

Organizations that have previously been awarded a Quality of Life grant in any category may re-apply for funding one year following the close of their grant and notification of grant closure by the Reeve Foundation.

Application and Program Guidelines can be found on the Reeve Foundation website, which includes new Eligibility Criteria. On the Reeve Foundation website applicants can also find an overview of the Quality of Life Grant Program and the grant application process. Scoring rubrics and application review forms are now included in the guidelines to enable applicants to better understand how their proposals are evaluated. All submissions are due March 16, 2020.

A free Application Technical Assistance Webinar will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Quality of Life grant applications are available and are to be completed online through the Reeve Foundation online grants portal. The online application submission deadline is Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

All questions about the application process to can be sent to QOL@ChristopherReeve.org. All questions submitted via email will be collected, aggregated, and answered in a Questions and Answers document posted on the website at a later date. The deadline for emailed questions is Friday, February 14, 2020.

ABOUT REEVE FOUNDATION:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

