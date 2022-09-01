The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces New Spanish Paralysis Resource Guide during Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

Latest edition offers updated information to assist Spanish-speaking communities to navigate life after paralysis

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) is pleased to release its 5th edition of the Spanish Paralysis Resource Guide (Guía de recursos sobre la parálisis).

Guía de recursos sobre la parálisis

For Spinal Cord Injury Awareness month, the newly updated edition of the Spanish Paralysis Resource Guide (Guía de recursos sobre la parálisis) has been released to the community with a new section highlighting paralysis within the Latino community. The section includes interviews with Latinos living with paralysis, caregivers, and professionals such as physiatrists and immigration lawyers.

"The 5th edition of the Guía de recursos sobre la parálisis had the Latino community in mind in each step of production," says Patricia Correa, Manager, Information Services and Translation, Reeve Foundation. "We aimed to create a truly accessible and reliable product for our Latino community living with paralysis in the United States and around the world."

The new edition includes updated information about all paralysis-related topics, including causes of paralysis, secondary conditions, research, technology, and more. In addition, a revamped Military and Veterans chapter provides updated information on eligibility, the application process, benefits, and more. The Spanish PRG includes external links to the trust-worthy Spanish content and culturally sensitive images, photos, and translated graphics. This PRG is a valuable tool for Spanish language speakers so that they may receive quality information without the risk of it being lost in translation.

The NPRC houses many resources that are available in Spanish. For our new PRG, wallet cards, and blogs, visit our Spanish webpage, www.paralisis.org, for more information.

To order a FREE copy, please call 1-800-539-7309 or 973-379-2690. To order online or view via PDF, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org/Guia or email us at [email protected].

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

