The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Launches International Information Resource Pages

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents the launch of their new international information resource website pages, offered through the National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC). The international pages are featured in five new languages: Spanish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Tagalog, and Portuguese.

The new international pages provide free, accurate, and culturally sensitive resources for people living with a mobility impairment or paralysis. The new offerings include resource on PRC services and programs, videos with subtitles, educational topics (such as research, rehabilitation, travel, etc.), and easy access to our Information Specialist team. Additionally, translated publications such as the Paralysis Resource Guide, wallet cards and patient educational booklets to provide in-depth downloadable and printable information for individuals living with paralysis, their caregivers, and health professionals in various languages.

"From the beginning, we saw the need to expand and provide quality paralysis-related information in other languages," said Patricia Correa, Associate Manager, Information Services and Translation. "Paralysis does not limit itself to any border or language. We have the responsibility to bring the most up-to-date and accurate materials to people who otherwise would not be able to access it."

The resource pages provide an accessible and vital resource on all topics related to paralysis, ranging from causes of paralysis, secondary conditions, quality of life, and caregiving topics. In addition, there are two new features on the Spanish page: The Peer and Family Support Program and Reeve Connect Community. Both programs have dedicated Spanish pages and fully bilingual team members to connect to the paralysis community. The Reeve Foundation will continue to expand their website with more languages in the coming year.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

Contact: Rita Gentles, [email protected]

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Related Links

www.christopherreeve.org

