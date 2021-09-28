The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Present Monthly Ask Nurse Linda Webinar Series

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents a monthly Ask Nurse Linda webinar on the last Wednesday of every month. These webinars, produced by the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center, hosted by Linda Schultz, Ph.D., CRRN, draws on her 30+ years of experience in rehabilitative nursing. During the Ask Nurse Linda webinars, Schultz tackles subjects ranging from neuropathic pain and autonomic dysreflexia and will discuss occupational therapy in the upcoming webinar.

The next live Ask Nurse Linda webinar will be held on September 29, 2021, at 03:00 PM with two special guests, occupational therapists MaryJane Mulcahey and Kerri Morgan. MaryJane Mulcahey Ph.D., OTR\L, CHC, CLP, FASIA will cover coaching care partners of children with SCI while Kerri Morgan, Ph.D., OTR/L will cover exercise, physical activity, and adapted Sports for Persons with an SCI.

Linda Schultz, Ph.D., CRRN, aka "Nurse Linda," is the Reeve Foundation's in-house expert and a trusted source for many people living with spinal cord injuries. Since 2014, Schultz has fielded hundreds of questions from people worldwide through her weekly blogs, live chats, and monthly webinars, creating a space where community members can find support. She has an intimate understanding of the complications that individuals living with paralysis face daily and has made it her personal and professional mission to educate as many people as possible on proper care and health management.

Additional webinars:

Sep 29, 2021, 03:00 PM

Oct 27, 2021, 03:00 PM

Nov 24, 2021, 03:00 PM

Dec 29, 2021, 03:00 PM

To ask Nurse Linda a health-related paralysis question, tune in to her Reeve Foundation monthly webinar on the last Wednesday of each month. Live captioning is also available. You can also read her monthly blogs.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

