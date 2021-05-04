The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Presents Two Webinars Discussing Women's Reproductive Health and Aging.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is pleased to announce it will be hosting two webinars during Women's Health Week in May. "Empowering Women Living with Paralysis: Breaking Barriers to Reproductive Health" and "Women and Aging with Paralysis" will be a part of the Paralysis Resource Center's Women's Health Series which focuses on the health and well-being of women living with paralysis.

"One of the Foundation's top initiatives is to spotlight women's health. The reproductive and sexual health of women living with paralysis is often overlooked by society, medical professionals, and women themselves. Many women also need a better understanding of the impact of paralysis on the aging process so that they know what to expect as they age," Rebecca Sultzbaugh, Program Manager, Peer & Family Support Program, Reeve Foundation. "I am pleased to bring this education to the community and build on our Women's Health initiative to provide the necessary resources and support to address these challenges for women."

Empowering Women Living with Paralysis: Breaking Barriers to Reproductive Health

Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Presenters Cody Unser and Dani Izzie will discuss the various barriers to routine OB/GYN care and prenatal care during "Empowering Women Living with Paralysis: Breaking Barriers to Reproductive Health." This webinar will provide strategies for overcoming these barriers and the presenters will share their personal experiences as women living with paralysis in addressing challenges they have faced in obtaining reproductive healthcare.

Women and Aging with Paralysis

Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 3:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Panelists Linda Norah-Davis, Patty Kunze, Carol Evans, and Helena Sparling will share their personal experiences of aging with paralysis and offer their insights, perspectives, and advice to women facing similar challenges. "Women and Aging with Paralysis" will provide a much-needed exploration of this topic to help women better understand what to expect as they age and realize that they are not the only ones going through these changes.

Both webinars are free to attend. Registration is now open for Empowering Women Living with Paralysis: Breaking Barriers to Reproductive Health and Women and Aging with Paralysis.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

