The Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size in the 7MM is Anticipated to Receive a Significant Push at a CAGR of 14.5% during the study period 2017-30

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CHB, historical and forecasted epidemiological insights as well as the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies- current and forecasted. Chronic Hepatitis B market report proffers a broad coverage of the market size in the studied geographies, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan) for the study period 2017-30.

Some of the key highlights of the Chronic Hepatitis B Report:

Hepatitis B is a "silent epidemic" because most people do not have symptoms when they are newly infected or chronically infected. Thus, they can unknowingly spread the virus to others and continue the silent spread of hepatitis B.

because most people do not have symptoms when they are newly infected or chronically infected. Thus, they can unknowingly spread the virus to others and continue the silent spread of hepatitis B. CHB infection treated with either interferon or oral antiviral agents . These treatments expected to slow the progression of cirrhosis , reduce incidence of liver cancer and improve long term survival. Among antiviral agents entecavir, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate and tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) recommended as first choice of treatment regimens . Liver transplantation may be considered in cases of chronic liver failure.

or . These treatments expected to , Among antiviral agents and recommended as . may be considered in cases of chronic liver failure. The Chronic Hepatitis B market comprises approved therapies including interferon-alpha and pegylated interferon-alpha, nucleoside analogs (NA) and nucleotide analog prodrugs. INF-α were the first substance licensed to treat CHB.

Lamivudine was the first NAs to be approved for the treatment of CHB, and Adefovir was the second.

was the first NAs to be approved for the treatment of CHB, and was the second. Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and Tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) as oral antiviral medications are options for CHB. TAF could treat hepatitis B at less than one-tenth the dose of its predecessor, TDF.

(TDF) and (TAF) as oral antiviral medications are options for CHB. TAF could treat hepatitis B at less than one-tenth the dose of its predecessor, TDF. Key players such as GlaxoSmithKline / Ionis , Janssen Sciences , Hoffmann-La Roche , Gilead Sciences , Assembly Biosciences , and several others are investigating their candidates for the management of CHB in the 7MM.

/ , , , , , and several others are investigating their candidates for the management of CHB in the 7MM. Companies like Vir Biotechnology , N ucorion Pharmaceuticals / Ligand Pharmaceuticals / Medpace , Vaccitech Limited , Antios Therapeutics , Altimmune , Hepion Pharmaceuticals , Enanta Pharmaceuticals , Enyo Pharma , Dicerna Pharmaceuticals , and GlaxoSmithKline are also investigating their candidates in early stages of development.

, N / / , , , , , , , , and are also investigating their candidates in early stages of development. Among emerging therapies, JNJ-3989 ± JNJ-6379 + NUC combo is expected to provide better functional cure compared to current therapies and expected to impact the CHB market.

± + combo is expected to provide better functional cure compared to current therapies and expected to impact the CHB market. Similar to JNJ combo, Roche is also evaluating the role of RG7907 + RG7854 + NUC combo in treatment of hepatitis B patients where RG7854 is core protein allosteric modulator and RG7907 is TLR7 agonist.

Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiological Insights

Hepatitis B is life-threatening and one of the most common liver infections around the globe caused by Hepatitis B Virus (HBV). HBV can cause both acute and chronic disease (more than six months).

As per DelveInsight's analysts, the total Chronic Hepatitis B prevalent cases were 5,858,038 in 2020 in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain) and Japan). Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for nearly 40% of the total prevalent population of CHB in the year 2020. Furthermore, it was observed that males are more frequently diagnosed with CHB compared to females.

Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Segmentation

The Chronic Hepatitis B Market report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological insights for 7MM (the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan) for the study period 2017-30 segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of CHB

Diagnosed cases of CHB

Gender-specific cases of CHB

CHB cases by Age group Distribution

CHB by Impact on Liver (Decompensated/ Compensated liver)

Treated cases of CHB

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insights

The present Chronic Hepatitis B treatment market offers interferons and nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) as the standard medication prescribed to the patients for the management and treatment of CHB. Interferons, also classified as Immunomodulators comprise interferon alfa-2b and peginterferon alfa-2a, administered as a shot 1–3 times a week for 4–12 months. NRTIs constitute adefovir, entecavir, lamivudine, telbivudine, and tenofovir, which are usually taken as a pill once a day for at least a year, and usually for many years.

Chronic Hepatitis B Marketed Therapies

Tenofovir disoproxil (Viread): Gilead Sciences

Tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy): Gilead Sciences

Entecavir (Baraclude): Bristol-Myers-Squibb and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Telbivudine (Tyzeka or Sebivo): Novartis

Adefovir Dipivoxil (Hepsera): Kachhela Medex

Lamivudine (Epivir-HBV, Zeffix, or Heptodin): GlaxoSmithKline

Nevertheless, these help in suppressing the virus and providing symptomatic relief to the patients. To date, there is no permanent cure to the infection. Furthermore, non-compliance of patients towards medications that are available or resistance to medications is a huge unmet need present in the Chronic Hepatitis B treatment market. Available nucleoside and nucleotide inhibitors fail to fully suppress viral replication, necessary for patients to achieve a cure for CHB.

However, many potential therapies are under investigation for the management of CHB. The number of clinical trials ongoing and their promising results present a positive Chronic Hepatitis B treatment space during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Therapies

JNJ-56136379/JNJ-6379: Janssen Sciences

Sci-B-Vac: VBI Vaccines

Vesatolimod/GS-9620: Gilead Sciences

GS-9688/Selgantolimod: Gilead Sciences

RG7854 and RG7907 combination: Roche

JNJ-73763989 and/or JNJ-56136379: Janssen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Cemiplimab/REGN2810 (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

GSK3228836/ISIS 505358 or IONIS-HBVRX: GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma

GSK3389404/IONIS-HBV-LRX: GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma

ABI-H2158: Assembly Biosciences

Vebicorvir/VBR, or ABI-H0731: Assembly Biosciences

Further, DelveInsight estimates an increasing trend in the Chronic Hepatitis B cases further in the coming next decade. The infection affects millions of people globally, and the CHB patient pool appears to be increasing with each passing year. Thus, besides CHB drug pipeline therapies, the increasing cases constitute a great driver in the Chronic Hepatitis B market. However, lower diagnosis rate due to lack of awareness and asymptomatic carriers happens to be a considerable challenge observed in the 7MM. Also, the present treatment regimen is administered for longer durations and is often associated with toxicities, side effects and dependency.

Thus, novel therapeutic agents along with advanced vaccine technology are needed to address the present unmet needs. Along with novel therapies in the pipeline, the generics are also expected to grace the market in the coming decade. Albeit, the launch of the generics is going to act as a snag in the growth of the market size, the CHB market is a fertile ground for the drug with the potential to bring a functional cure. Thus, Chronic Hepatitis B drug market offers lucrative opportunities to the pharma companies investing and exploring the CHB market.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Ionis, Janssen Sciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Assembly Biosciences, Vir Biotechnology, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech Limited, Antios Therapeutics, Altimmune, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

: Ionis, Janssen Sciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Assembly Biosciences, Vir Biotechnology, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech Limited, Antios Therapeutics, Altimmune, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, among others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies/ Patient Journey

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Chronic Hepatitis B 3 SWOT Analysis 4 Chronic Hepatitis B Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country 5 Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Disease Background and Overview: Chronic Hepatitis B 7 Diagnosis of Chronic Hepatitis B 8 Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM 10 The United States Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology 11 EU-5 Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology 12 Japan Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology 13 Chronic Hepatitis B Current Treatment Practices 14 Chronic Hepatitis B Unmet Needs 15 Chronic Hepatitis B Patient Journey 16 Key Endpoints in Chronic Hepatitis B Clinical Trials 17 Chronic Hepatitis B Marketed Therapies 18 Chronic Hepatitis B Emerging Therapies 19 Conjoint Analysis of Chronic Hepatitis B 20 Chronic Hepatitis B 7 Major Market Analysis 21 The United States Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size 22 EU5 Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size 23 Japan Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size 24 Market Access and Reimbursement of Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies 25 Chronic Hepatitis B Market Drivers 26 Chronic Hepatitis B Market Barriers 27 Recognized Establishments 28 Appendix 29 DelveInsight Capabilities 30 Disclaimer 31 About DelveInsight

