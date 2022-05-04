The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market is Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 28.14% During the Study Period (2019-32) | DelveInsight

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market size is anticipated to surge owing to extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products that will definitely dominate in the near future. Moreover, the number of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension clinical trials is increasing and their success rate has also increased the chances of commercial approval during the forecast period, i.e., 2019–2032.

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market size was USD 94,693.26 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per analysis, the total Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension prevalent population was found to be more than 42 million in the 7MM in 2021.

in the 7MM in 2021. Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension companies such as Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others are currently working to develop novel Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension drugs which can be available in the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market in the upcoming years.

and others are currently working to develop novel Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension drugs which can be available in the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market in the upcoming years. The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension therapies in the pipeline include Supernitro (PDNO), CS1, Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058), YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil), INOpulse® A, Levosimendan, Treprostinil palmitil, Rodatristat Ethyl, and others.

and others. The current understanding of treatment focused on the management of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension symptoms is greatly improving in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary Hypertension refers to a range of disorders that have the attribute of increased pulmonary vascular resistance. Pulmonary hypertension is a progressive condition with treatment centered on symptom control and the treatment of underlying diseases. Individuals can generally live with pulmonary hypertension for up to around 5 years, but the Pulmonary Hypertension life expectancy is improving with time.

Some common underlying Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension causes include high blood pressure in the lungs' arteries caused by some types of congenital heart disease, connective tissue disease, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, liver disease (cirrhosis), blood clots to the lungs, and chronic lung diseases such as emphysema.

During the early stages of the disease, the symptoms of pulmonary hypertension are similar to those of many other medical disorders (e.g., difficulty breathing, fatigue). This sometimes leads to a delayed diagnosis until more serious Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension symptoms, such as dizziness, chest pain, ankle swelling, or feeling the heart race or pound (palpitations) appear.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension diagnosis is sometimes delayed because the presenting symptoms overlap with those of other diseases. Congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, valvular heart disease, hypothyroidism, and pulmonary embolism are among the other disorders to be examined in the differential Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension diagnosis.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there was more than 42 million Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension prevalence in 2021.

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Group-specific Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension is a fatal condition with a high morbidity and death rate with no cure. Despite the disease's rarity, the trend of premium pricing and polypharmacy is driving increasingly major commercial prospects for approved drugs for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension. Despite the fact that this Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market is crowded, companies' interest in Pulmonary Hypertension remains high. The demand for more effective and disease-modifying drugs, as well as the unserviced population without approved drugs, are driving this interest. There are several medications available to help to improve Pulmonary Hypertension symptoms and delay disease progression. The current Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension treatment options include Blood vessel dilators (vasodilators) (Flolan, Veletri, Tyvaso, Remodulin, and Orenitram), Guanylate cyclase (GSC) stimulators, Endothelin receptor antagonists (bosentan, macitentan, and ambrisentan), High-dose calcium channel blockers (amlodipine, diltiazem, nifedipine).

Furthermore, other recommended drugs for Pulmonary Hypertension treatment include digoxin (Lanoxin), diuretics, and oxygen therapy. If drugs do not control the signs and symptoms of Pulmonary Hypertension, surgeries such as atrial septostomy and lung or heart-lung transplant are advised.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Supernitro (PDNO): Attgeno AB

CS1: Cereno Scientific AB

Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058): Bial - Portela C S.A

YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil): Liquidia Technologies

INOpulse® A: Bellerophon Therapeutics

Levosimendan: AbbVie/Tenax Therapeutics

Treprostinil palmitil: Insmed

Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics

Pulmonary Hypertension is a constantly evolving domain in which clinicians encounter a plethora of diagnostic and treatment issues. There is significant variety in Pulmonary Hypertension, which seldom manifests as an independent entity and is more frequently coupled with one or more predisposing factors, exposures, or disease states. The rates of clinical disease development and results vary greatly amongst people, and there is no generally successful Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension treatment method even within a particular form of Pulmonary Hypertension. Because of these difficulties, continuous efforts to develop and standardize disease diagnosis, categorization, and management techniques are critical. These factors are expected to enhance the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market growth all over the world.

Moreover, the emergence of promising pipelines and successful drug approvals in recent years has given the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market a considerable boost. This is also a major factor in the growth and development of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market. Furthermore, the government is also taking active steps that are promoting the growth of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market. In addition, the increasing prevalence, and awareness of the disease are also driving the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market. Hence, the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market is predicted to grow further over the forecast period (2022–2032).

However, unreported and undiagnosed cases, as well as a lack of awareness about the disease, might serve as potential barriers to the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market growth.

Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies: Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others

Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies : Supernitro (PDNO), CS1, Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058), YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil), INOpulse® A, Levosimendan, Treprostinil palmitil, Rodatristat Ethyl, and others

: Supernitro (PDNO), CS1, Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058), YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil), INOpulse® A, Levosimendan, Treprostinil palmitil, Rodatristat Ethyl, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and barriers

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis 12. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Drivers 16 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

