The Church By The Sea Launches Live Streaming Service for Virtual Weddings

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For engaged couples with family members and friends that may not be able to attend their wedding ceremonies due to travel restrictions or capacity limitations, The Church By The Sea has recently launched a live streaming service that offers the ability to hold virtual weddings. These virtual weddings are set up to be held at The Church By The Sea's location at 2700 Mayan Drive, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, 33316 —the entrance to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

"As we continue to live through these uncertain times, we understand that engaged couples are still experiencing pandemic-related roadblocks when it comes to having everyone they love at their weddings. With the live streaming capabilities that we have put in place, we're thrilled to now give couples the opportunity to stream and share their wedding ceremonies online," said Debbi Lee, Wedding Coordinator at The Church By The Sea. "With these virtual weddings, we hope to help guests attending the wedding online feel as if they are truly there."

In addition to virtual weddings, The Church By The Sea provides both wedding ceremony and reception services at its church. Located within a mile of all major beachfront hotels, The Church By The Sea can host events either indoors in its sanctuary or outdoors on its waterfront deck. Additionally, The Church By The Sea offers an onsite reception facility that is capable of serving up to 110 people with onsite parking. The church also allows beer, wine, and champagne to be served in its reception facility.

Couples interested in learning more about The Church By The Sea's wedding services, arranging a tour, or meeting with the church's pastor to discuss their vows can contact Debbi Lee by email at [email protected] or by phone at (954) 523-6472.

About The Church by the Sea

Established in 1953 and located at the entrance of Ft. Lauderdale Beach, Florida, The Church By the Sea is a Christian Non-Denominational church. The church welcomes everyone who seeks to honor, worship, and service the Lord Jesus Christ without discrimination to race, color, or sexual identity. For more information, please visit TheChurchByTheSea.org .

