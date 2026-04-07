THE CHURCH LEFT THE BUILDING - AND TOOK OVER TIMES SQUARE

Pastor Mike Signorelli Leads Historic Easter Gathering in the Heart of New York City

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a moment many are calling history in the making, V1 Church brought Easter Sunday out of churches and into the streets - hosting a bold, live gathering in the middle of Times Square on April 5, 2026.

Crowds gather for a historic Easter moment in the heart of New York City.

Decades ago, crowds filled stadiums and fields to hear evangelists like Billy Graham. This Easter, that same spirit of revival moved into the most iconic intersection in the world - not behind walls, but in the wild. At 11:00 AM in the heart of New York City, Pastor Mike Signorelli stood before thousands - tourists, skeptics, believers, and passersby- delivering a raw, unfiltered message of the resurrection in a place where more than 360,000 people walk every day. "This is a declaration," said Signorelli. "The Church isn't waiting for people to come to it anymore - we are going to them. The resurrection belongs in the streets."

Founded in New York, V1 Church has grown into a multi-location movement across the U.S. and a global digital community, known for bringing the message of hope beyond traditional church spaces. Times Square marks its boldest move yet. This was not a ticketed event. No stage barriers. No dress code. No prerequisite belief. Just the Gospel - in one of the most watched locations on Earth. For V1 Church, this was more than a service - it was a signal: the Church has left the building. "In NYC as it is in Heaven isn't just a phrase," Signorelli added. "It's a mandate. On Easter Sunday, we stepped into the streets because that's where the people are." From live music to spontaneous moments of prayer, the gathering transformed Times Square, turning one of the busiest intersections in the world into a place of encounter. Now, the world is taking notice. Media outlets across the U.S. and globally are responding to what many are calling a defining moment for modern Christianity- where faith met culture, not in isolation, but in the open.

MEDIA INVITE: INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY

Pastor Mike Signorelli is available for interviews to discuss:

Why the Church is moving beyond traditional walls

The cultural and spiritual significance of Times Square

What this moment signals for the future of faith globally

EVENT DETAILS

What: V1 Church Easter Sunday Service

When: Sunday, April 5, 2026 - 11:00 AM EST

Where: Times Square, New York City

Website: https://mikesignorelli.com/events

Easter Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8VZErVHQRs

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SOURCE V1 Church