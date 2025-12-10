The Cigna Group Foundation Awards an Additional $3 Million in Local Grants to Support Veterans' Mental Health

News provided byThe Cigna Group Foundation
Dec 10, 2025, 09:00 ET
New round of funding will strengthen community-driven efforts to address housing stability by repairing and adapting homes and providing mortgage and rental assistance
BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced the 2025 grant recipients for its veteran mental health initiative. As part of a three-year, $9 million commitment, this latest round of funding will support 24 local nonprofit organizations in helping veterans feel stable where they live, physically, emotionally and financially.
"We are honored to help ensure those who have served our country have a roof over their heads and access to quality mental health care," said Ellie Polack, president, The Cigna Group Foundation. "By supporting nonprofits dedicated to this mission, we are helping to create lasting, community-level change that honors and uplifts America's veterans and their families."
This year's grantees were selected for their innovative approaches to:
- Providing mortgage and rental assistance
- Repairing homes to ensure veterans live in dignified and stable housing
- Adapting homes for severely wounded and disabled veterans
- Offering legal services and case management to help veterans navigate public benefits.
The Foundation's focus remains on regions where the company serves a significant number of customers with high social determinant of health risks. The grantee organizations and their respective areas served include:
- Arizona: Gary Sinise Foundation (AZ, TN), U.S. VETS-Phoenix, Homes for our Troops, Inc. (AZ, FL, TX)
- Connecticut: Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, The WorkPlace, Veterans Rebuilding Life (CT, NJ, PA)
- Florida: Air Force Enlisted Village, Inc., Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Inc., Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, Inc., United Way of Northeast Florida, Inc.
- Georgia: Cobb Collaborative, Inc., Gateway Center 24/7, Inc., Rebuilding Together Atlanta, Inc.
- Illinois: Habitat for Humanity of Lake McHenry County, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets
- Missouri: Veterans Community Project
- New Jersey: Education & Health Centers of America
- Pennsylvania: Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, Veterans Leadership Program
- Tennessee: Operation Stand Down Tennessee
- Texas: West Texas Counseling and Guidance, Operation Finally Home, Operation Homefront, Inc., U.S. VETS-Houston
Nationwide, veterans face an elevated risk of homelessness relative to the general population. On any given night, an estimated 40,000 veterans go without shelter, and about 1.5 million are considered at risk of homelessness. Veterans experiencing housing instability have increased odds of frequent mental distress and suicidal ideation.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.
About The Cigna Group Foundation
The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit www.thecignagroup.com/community.
