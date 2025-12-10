The Cigna Group Foundation Awards an Additional $3 Million in Local Grants to Support Veterans' Mental Health

New round of funding will strengthen community-driven efforts to address housing stability by repairing and adapting homes and providing mortgage and rental assistance

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced the 2025 grant recipients for its veteran mental health initiative. As part of a three-year, $9 million commitment, this latest round of funding will support 24 local nonprofit organizations in helping veterans feel stable where they live, physically, emotionally and financially.

Employees of The Cigna Group in St. Louis, MO, volunteered with Veterans Community Project earlier this year to help construct tiny homes for a tiny home community, which will house 50 veterans and families upon completion and include an on-site outreach and resource center, green spaces, pet-friendly areas, security, and more. Veterans Community Project is a 2024 grant recipient of The Cigna Group Foundation's Improving Veteran Mental Health Grant program.

"We are honored to help ensure those who have served our country have a roof over their heads and access to quality mental health care," said Ellie Polack, president, The Cigna Group Foundation. "By supporting nonprofits dedicated to this mission, we are helping to create lasting, community-level change that honors and uplifts America's veterans and their families."

This year's grantees were selected for their innovative approaches to:

Providing mortgage and rental assistance

Repairing homes to ensure veterans live in dignified and stable housing

Adapting homes for severely wounded and disabled veterans

Offering legal services and case management to help veterans navigate public benefits.

The Foundation's focus remains on regions where the company serves a significant number of customers with high social determinant of health risks. The grantee organizations and their respective areas served include:

Arizona: Gary Sinise Foundation (AZ, TN), U.S. VETS-Phoenix, Homes for our Troops, Inc. (AZ, FL, TX)

Gary Sinise Foundation (AZ, TN), U.S. VETS-Phoenix, Homes for our Troops, Inc. (AZ, FL, TX) Connecticut: Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, The WorkPlace, Veterans Rebuilding Life (CT, NJ, PA)

Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, The WorkPlace, Veterans Rebuilding Life (CT, NJ, PA) Florida: Air Force Enlisted Village, Inc., Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Inc., Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, Inc., United Way of Northeast Florida, Inc.

Air Force Enlisted Village, Inc., Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Inc., Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, Inc., United Way of Northeast Florida, Inc. Georgia: Cobb Collaborative, Inc., Gateway Center 24/7, Inc., Rebuilding Together Atlanta, Inc.

Cobb Collaborative, Inc., Gateway Center 24/7, Inc., Rebuilding Together Atlanta, Inc. Illinois: Habitat for Humanity of Lake McHenry County, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets

Habitat for Humanity of Lake McHenry County, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets Missouri: Veterans Community Project

Veterans Community Project New Jersey: Education & Health Centers of America

Education & Health Centers of America Pennsylvania: Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, Veterans Leadership Program

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, Veterans Leadership Program Tennessee: Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Operation Stand Down Tennessee Texas: West Texas Counseling and Guidance, Operation Finally Home, Operation Homefront, Inc., U.S. VETS-Houston

Nationwide, veterans face an elevated risk of homelessness relative to the general population. On any given night, an estimated 40,000 veterans go without shelter, and about 1.5 million are considered at risk of homelessness. Veterans experiencing housing instability have increased odds of frequent mental distress and suicidal ideation.

For more information on existing and future grant programs, visit The Cigna Group Foundation website.

