New "Courage in Service" grant builds on company's long-standing support for military and veteran communities.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced the launch of the David M. Cordani Courage in Service Grant, a new $1.5 million, 10-year commitment to support the health and well-being of military and veteran communities by prioritizing social connection.

The Cigna Group Foundation Honors David M. Cordani’s Leadership with New Grant to Strengthen Military Communities

The grant comes as Cordani, who has served as chief executive officer of The Cigna Group for 17 years, is set to retire as CEO and become executive chair of the company's Board of Directors. It builds on the Foundation's and Cordani's long-standing focus on improving the health and vitality of military and veteran communities through trusted community-based support networks.

Each year, $150,000 will be awarded to one nonprofit serving military and veteran communities to support programs that strengthen connections, improve well-being, and increase stability for individuals and families navigating key life transitions.

"This new grant honors David Cordani's 17 years as CEO of The Cigna Group and his unwavering commitment to those who serve our country," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair of The Cigna Group Foundation. "Throughout his tenure, David has championed initiatives that expand access to care and opportunity for veterans and military families—guided by a deep respect for their service. It is fitting that this fund extends his legacy, helping ensure veterans and military have the support they need for their best health and vitality."

How the Grant Supports Military Communities

The Courage in Service Grant will support nonprofit organizations that deliver:

Programs that reduce isolation and strengthen resilience among military families through peer support

that reduce isolation and strengthen resilience among military families through peer support Community-centered health and wellness hubs offering physical activity, wellness programming, and mental health support

offering physical activity, wellness programming, and mental health support Transition-focused services that help individuals and families navigate key military life moments such as deployment, relocation, recovery, and reintegration

Learn more about The Cigna Group Foundation's programs and impact here.

Grant Applications Now Open, Deadline to Apply July 30, 2026

The Courage in Service Grant is open to eligible nonprofit organizations across the United States. Interested organizations can visit The Cigna Group Foundation's website to review program requirements, eligibility criteria, and application instructions. Grant requests must total $150,000 for a one-year period.

Applications are open now through Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A single grantee will be announced later this year, with the grant term beginning January 1, 2027.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit www.thecignagroup.com/community.

About The Cigna Group:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at www.thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle DiStefano

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SOURCE The Cigna Group Foundation