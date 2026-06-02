The Cigna Group Foundation Launches 2026 Grant Program to Support Veterans

Open to nonprofits serving veterans in 10 states, the program offers $150,000 one–year grants to advance housing stability and coordinated resources that contribute to better mental health.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), has opened its 2026 Improving Veteran Mental Health grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations serving veterans in ten priority states – Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas – are invited to apply now through July 9 at 5:00 pm ET.

The Gary Sinise Foundation is a grantee of The Cigna Group Foundation's Veteran Mental Health grant program. Pictured above, Cory Riggs, sales manager at Cigna Healthcare, delivers remarks during a Gary Sinise Foundation home dedication ceremony recognizing U.S. Army veteran Leslie Smith. Veterans Community Project is a grantee of The Cigna Group Foundation's Veteran Mental Health grant program. Pictured above, U.S. Army and National Guard Veteran Anthony and his dog stand in front of his home in the Veterans Community Project village in St. Louis, Missouri.

As part of the Foundation's $9 million, three-year commitment to veteran mental health, this year's funding continues to focus on community-based solutions that expand access to stable housing and connect veterans to integrated, evidence-informed support services that improve mental health.

"When veterans have access to stable housing and the right community-based supports, they are better positioned to thrive," said Ellie Polack, president of The Cigna Group Foundation. "That is why we are partnering with trusted local organizations to help connect veterans to housing solutions and wraparound services that support mental well-being and long-term stability."

Funding focused on addressing housing stability and mental health

Grant applications must align to at least one of the program goals below, which reflect the Foundation's focus on addressing housing stability as a key social determinant of health for veterans:

Increase permanent housing available for veterans.

Improve affordability of housing for veterans through rental or mortgage assistance (and related housing financial supports such as utilities, where applicable).

Enhance wraparound services for veterans transitioning from shelters, such as case management, counseling, employment assistance, transportation, legal aid, peer support and referrals to behavioral health care.

Eligible organizations must provide services in at least one of the Foundation's ten priority states. Grant requests must total $150,000 for a one-year period and support evidence-informed programs that help veterans achieve greater housing stability.

Building on a multiyear commitment

This grant program is part of The Cigna Group Foundation's $9 million, three-year commitment to improve veteran mental health through housing stability. An estimated 40,000 veterans are without shelter on any given night and another 1.5 million are considered at risk of homelessness.

Since 2024, the Foundation has invested more than $6 million with 46 nonprofit partners, engaging thousands of veterans in activities supporting housing access, long-term stability, and wraparound services such as case management and job training. The Foundation blends financial support with volunteer opportunities for employees to deepen the impact of its community contributions.

Across communities, Foundation grantees are delivering local solutions tailored to veterans' needs. Tennessee-based Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program builds and donates specially adapted, mortgage-free smart homes for some of the country's most severely wounded veterans. In Missouri, Veterans Community Project provides transitional housing and individualized wraparound services to help veterans build a stable path forward.

For many veterans, this support can be life changing.

"Stability would be the word for it," said Anthony, an Army and National Guard veteran who receives services at Veterans Community Project in Missouri. "Before, nothing was guaranteed — I didn't know what was coming tomorrow. Now, I have stability."

The 2026 grant program will build on the progress achieved by organizations that expand housing options, reduce barriers to affordability, and deliver coordinated services that help veterans remain stably housed and connected to care.

How nonprofits can apply

Interested nonprofits can visit The Cigna Group Foundation's website to review program requirements, eligibility criteria and application instructions.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit www.thecignagroup.com/community.

About The Cigna Group:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at www.thecignagroup.com.

Media contact:

Danielle DiStefano

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SOURCE The Cigna Group Foundation