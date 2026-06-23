The Cigna Group Foundation Invests $3 Million to Strengthen Youth Mental Health Through Nonprofits Across 10 States

22 nonprofits will expand access to youth mental health care and strengthen support for families and caregivers

States: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced $3 million in grants to 22 nonprofits working to improve youth mental health and strengthen support systems across 10 states. Youth mental health needs continue to outpace access to care in many communities, particularly for young people and families navigating limited resources.

Campers participate in activities at Camp Erin Philadelphia, a grief program for youth who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives. Camp Erin is hosted by Eluna, a grantee of The Cigna Group Foundation. Employees from The Cigna Group volunteer with local children and teens in California - in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"Too many young people still face barriers to getting the mental health support they need," said Ellie Polack, president of The Cigna Group Foundation. "We're proud to play a role in helping these organizations expand access to care, strengthen local support systems, and reach more youth and families earlier."

The grants are part of the Foundation's three-year, $9 million commitment to youth mental health. The program focuses on:

Expanding access to youth mental health services for ages 5-18

Equipping parents, caregivers, educators, and youth service professionals

Strengthening pathways to early intervention and care

Of the 22 grantees, 40 percent are continuing or expanding programs funded in earlier years of the Foundation's commitment. Eluna, a multi-state nonprofit supporting youth and families experiencing grief, is among the organizations receiving continued support.

"Our Eluna Resource Center slogan is, 'wherever you are, we are there for you', and we are so thankful The Cigna Group Foundation has provided us with the opportunity to make that a reality for so many more families," said Mary FitzGerald, CEO of Eluna. "We're excited to be going into our third year of programming with The Cigna Group Foundation's support, offering more family grief camp programs, caregiver workshops, and volunteer opportunities. This funding helps youth and their caregivers feel empowered and less alone."

The grantees and their respective areas served include:

Arizona : Valley of the Sun YMCA, Women's Health Innovations of Arizona

: Valley of the Sun YMCA, Women's Health Innovations of Arizona Connecticut : Lifebridge Community Services, Inc., McCall Center for Behavioral Health, The Village for Families and Children

: Lifebridge Community Services, Inc., McCall Center for Behavioral Health, The Village for Families and Children Florida : You Thrive Florida, Eluna (FL, GA, IL, MO, PA, TN, TX), Frameworks of Tampa Bay Inc.

: You Thrive Florida, Eluna (FL, GA, IL, MO, PA, TN, TX), Frameworks of Tampa Bay Inc. Georgia : Communities in Schools of Georgia Inc., Atlanta Victim Assistance Inc.

: Communities in Schools of Georgia Inc., Atlanta Victim Assistance Inc. Illinois : Distinctive Schools, Illinois Afterschool Network

: Distinctive Schools, Illinois Afterschool Network Missouri : Center for Conflict Resolution, The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Logos Inc.

: Center for Conflict Resolution, The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Logos Inc. New Jersey : Embright Education, Mastery Charter Schools (NJ, PA)

: Embright Education, Mastery Charter Schools (NJ, PA) Pennsylvania : Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Tennessee : STARS Nashville, The University of Tennessee Foundation Inc.

: STARS Nashville, The University of Tennessee Foundation Inc. Texas: Communities In Schools of the South Plains, Momentous Institute

Together with its national partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Foundation is helping expand mental health support for young people in Clubs nationwide. Since the partnership began in 2024, 90 percent of Clubs — representing 11,000 staff — have completed trauma-informed training, and more than 250 teens have participated in a pilot of the Behavioral Support Toolkit.

Read about the recent impact of the improving youth mental health grant program here.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit www.thecignagroup.com/community.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 187 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at www.thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle DiStefano

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SOURCE The Cigna Group Foundation