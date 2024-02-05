The Cigna Group Named No. 6 Among Best Corporate Citizens by JUST Capital and CNBC

The Cigna Group Ranks #1 in the Health Care Industry

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) ranks #6 in America for its leadership as a corporate citizen—jumping 10 spots from last year—on the newly released list of Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC. This year marks the fifth consecutive year that The Cigna Group has been recognized for its commitment to serving its customers, colleagues, communities, and the environment, and the second consecutive year it has led the health care industry in corporate citizenship.

"Corporate citizenship is a key priority of ours as we work to improve health by creating a well-functioning ecosystem that is sustainable, accessible and equitable for all," said Geneva Brown, vice president, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). "Recognitions like the JUST 100 list are important benchmarks for us to measure ourselves against – and fuel our motivation to continue reaching our goals."

Underpinned by four connected pillars—Healthy Society, Healthy Workforce, Healthy Company, and Healthy Environment—The Cigna Group is working to improve the health and vitality of its customers, colleagues, communities, and the environment. Examples of this work include:

Healthy Society: The Cigna Group has aggressively increased the number of behavioral health specialists within its Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services businesses. With clinicians specializing in treating youth and teenagers and cultural and ethnic issues, The Cigna Group is focusing on the increasing youth mental health crisis. Over the past five years, The Cigna Group Foundation awarded $24.5 million in grants to support children's mental health and nutrition and boost population health, which improved the lives of more than 280,000 children, families, and educators. Additionally, Cigna Healthcare is investing $1 million in national and community-based organizations to address food insecurity and nutrition access among seniors, and was the first health benefits provider to exclusively sponsor The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit organization that connects farms with surplus fresh produce to community food banks across the U.S. Collectively, the funds are expected to provide more than 3 million meals to people in need, increase access to 1.88 million pounds of fresh produce, and save 21 million gallons of water and 2.89 tons of CO2e emissions in responsible food distribution.

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit organization that demonstrates how corporate citizenship translates to better business. JUST Rankings reveal which companies are doing the best job of creating value for their stakeholders, and consistently show that the companies that score best also outperform their peers financially.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

