The Cigna Group Ranks No. 7 in Fair360 Top 50 Companies

Overall ranking increased seven spots from 2023, reflecting the enterprise's actions to bolster the vitality of The Cigna Group's workforce and the communities it serves

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) announced today that it is No. 7 on Fair360's 2024 Top 50 Companies – seven spots higher than last year's ranking – demonstrating The Cigna Group's long-standing and deep commitment to equal opportunity for all. Fair360 announced its 2024 Top 50 honorees this week, recognizing The Cigna Group for its workplace practices, philanthropy, leadership accountability, supplier fairness, human capital, and talent programs.

Geneva Brown, vice president of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at The Cigna Group

"This recognition is a testament to our continued dedication to fostering vitality and well-being within our workforce for all of those we work alongside, and within our communities for those we serve. We're committed to valuing our stakeholders' diverse backgrounds, perspectives, needs, and experiences, which supports better decision-making, greater innovation, and higher levels of engagement," said Geneva Brown, vice president of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at The Cigna Group. "We are proud of our progress and recognize there is always more work that can be done to make our business and the world more inclusive and equitable."

The Fair360 Top 50 Companies list recognizes large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices, and philanthropic engagement. This year, 160 employers with a total of about 7.3 million U.S. employees submitted data and metrics for the survey.

"I'm delighted to recognize the companies on the Top 50 list for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness," said Luke Visconti, founder and chairman of Fair360. "The data shows that over the long term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions."

The Cigna Group works to bolster the vitality of its workforce and the communities it serves by fostering inclusion, enabling better innovation, and creating solutions to deliver on our mission. This includes:

Increasing supplier diversity: Late last year, The Cigna Group surpassed its goal of $1 billion in annual spending with small and diverse businesses in the United States by roughly $400 million, about 2 years ahead of schedule. The Cigna Group has expanded its commitment to spend even more with diverse suppliers: $1.6 billion annually in 2025.

Building healthier communities: The Cigna Group remains committed to improving the health and vitality of the communities it serves through charitable giving. The company recently announced a multiyear philanthropic and community engagement initiative focused on youth mental health, housing stability for veterans, and health equity. As part of this initiative, The Cigna Group Foundation will provide $27 million in grants to nonprofit organizations over the next 3 years, prioritizing grants in regions where The Cigna Group serves a significant number of customers with high and very high social determinant of health risks.

