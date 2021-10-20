The Cipher Brief Announces Its Agenda for 5th Annual Threat Conference

Keeping this community connected is critically important to us, so we will be providing a limited access, all-virtual attendee option. Tweet this

This year's agenda focuses on the future of the Intelligence Community, the importance of alliances and the race for both technology and talent in a world where open source and data rule the day and classic espionage is more difficult than ever.

Confirmed speakers include: PDDNI Dr. Stacey Dixon, CISA Director Jen Easterly, Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia, General Keith Alexander (Ret.), General David Petraeus (Ret.), General Michael Hayden (Ret.), former PDDNI The Hon. Susan Gordon, Accenture Global Cyber Lead Kelly Bissell, Norman Roule, Rick Ledgett, NCTC Director Christy Abizaid, Director of Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Lieutenant General Michael Groen, Deputy Assistant Director, FBI Cyber Division Tonya Ugoretz, and more. See the full list here.

It's not just about who's on stage, it's about who's in the room.

We understand that some companies are still restricting travel during the pandemic. Keeping this community connected is critically important to us, so we will be providing a limited access, all-virtual attendee option. Registration for virtual attendance will open on October 20th.

About The Cipher Brief

The Cipher Brief is an expert-driven national security publication that publishes news, insight and analysis on national security-related issues. Cipher Brief events focus on public-private solutions to the world's most pressing national security issues. The Cipher Brief was founded by former CNN Intelligence Correspondent Suzanne Kelly on the belief that reporting on the latest security breaches or global security issues alone will not always help find solutions to the bigger problems. Engaging the private sector in a solutions-based conversation turns news into actionable intelligence. For more information visit www.thecipherbrief.com

