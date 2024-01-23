THE CIPHER BRIEF ANNOUNCES TOM NAGORSKI AS MANAGING EDITOR

The Cipher Brief is a digital media publication specializing in national and global security news, analysis and perspective

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cipher Brief, a digital news organization focused on covering national and global security, is pleased to announce that Tom Nagorski is joining the newsroom as Managing Editor. Nagorski comes to The Cipher Brief with deep experience as an editor, correspondent and author and has served as Global Editor for Grid and The Messenger and as ABC News' Managing Editor for International Coverage. At ABC he was also Foreign Editor, Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight and an international reporter and producer for the network. He has also served as Executive Vice President of The Asia Society. Working from multiple countries, Nagorski has received eight Emmy Awards, the Dupont Award for excellence in international coverage, the Overseas Press Club Award and a fellowship from the Henry Luce Foundation.

His work has appeared in several publications, and he is the author of Miracles on the Water:

The Heroic Survivors of a World War II U-Boat Attack.

"The Cipher Brief is thrilled to welcome Tom to lead our editorial team as we continue to expand our coverage both in the U.S. and overseas," said Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly. "Tom's award-winning background in international reporting is perfectly aligned with The Cipher Brief's reputation as a trusted source of expertly sourced, insightful reporting and perspective around global events."

