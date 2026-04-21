The City Never Sleeps on 420: Inside Travel Agency's New York-Driven 420 Campaign

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel Agency, a BIPOC-founded cannabis dispensary brand recognized for shaping New York City's contemporary cannabis culture, is excited to recap its 420 campaign that turned the "high holiday" into a month-long cultural moment embedded in the rhythm of the city.

The Travel Agency 420

Kicking off the month, The Travel Agency partnered with New York-grown WeedFeed in collaboration with Zippo Manufacturing Company for their entrance into the cannabis space with a series of limited-edition Zippo lighters inspired by The Travel Agency's viral Webby Nominated Cannabis Carrier Pigeon Program. Rooted in design, wit and New York sensibility, the collaboration elevates everyday smoking moments, bringing Zippo's performance into the modern cannabis space.

Tapping into the iconography of New York City, The Travel Agency also teamed up with the independent label Only NY. At the center of the collection is a special-edition t-shirt featuring an elevated take on the original "High Flyer" pigeon character, a High Flyer plushie keychain, magnets, archival t-shirts, Only NY's iconic cast-iron pigeons and a one-of-a-kind New York sewer cap ashtray. The Only NY identity is known for their considered apparel and goods that capture New York streets and people with an honest point of view, the brand was a natural partner for The Travel Agency.

To round out its partnerships, The Travel Agency is proud to be the first official retail partner for the New York City–based brand Telfar's new limited-edition Pink Haze bag. Announced by iconic New York rapper MIKE, the release marks the label's first foray into cannabis, dropping on 4/20 at both Telfar and The Travel Agency locations across New York City.

"As a New York–born brand, we wanted to highlight the creativity, diversity and character that define both New York and its cannabis scene. Together with our partners at Only NY, Telfar, Zippo, and WeedFeed, we're shaping a cannabis space that feels inclusive, bold, and distinctly of the city." - Srđa, Director of Brand & Creative, The Travel Agency

4/20 is a rare moment to meet loyal cannabis consumers where they are while inviting in a new, curious audience. Through a sharp mix of partnerships, from heritage icons like Zippo to cultural forces like Telfar, and New York–born voices including OnlyNY and WeedFeed, The Travel Agency is actively shaping what modern cannabis culture looks and feels like.

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SOURCE The Travel Agency