THE CITY OF BUENOS AIRES ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 7.500% SERIES 12 NOTES DUE 2027

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Buenos Aires (the "City"), as offeror, announced today the termination of the previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to U.S.$550,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its 7.500% Series 12 Notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). All Notes tendered in the Tender Offer will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer for any tendered Notes.

The Tender Offer was subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated December 2, 2024, whereby the City reserved the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to accept any tenders for any reason. The City has been advised that, as of the expiration time of the Tender Offer, U.S.$319,490,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, or approximately 35.90% of the Notes outstanding, were validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. Because participation in the Tender Offer did not reach the Maximum Tender Amount or a lesser amount sufficient, in the City's opinion, to justify the issuance of refinancing notes, the City has decided not to move forward with the offering of new notes under its U.S.$2,290,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme. This press release confirms the termination of the Tender Offer.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer was D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the Tender and Information Agent, banks and brokers may use the following contact information:

In London: In New York: In Hong Kong: 51 Lime Street



London EC3M 7DQ

United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 20

7920 9700 48 Wall Street,

22nd Floor



New York, New

York 10005



United States



Telephone: +1 212

269 5550



Toll Free: 888-644-

6071 Suite 1601, 16/F,

Central Tower



28 Queen's Road

Central



Hong Kong



Telephone: +852

3953 7230

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer were BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Santander US Capital Markets LLC. Any questions or requests for assistance may be directed to:

BofA

Securities,

Inc. One Bryant

Park Deutsche Bank

Securities Inc. 1 Columbus Circle J.P. Morgan

Securities LLC 383 Madison

Avenue Santander US Capital

Markets LLC 437 Madison Avenue New York,

New York

10036 United States

of America









Collect: 1

646 855 8988 Toll-Free: 1

888 292 0070 New York, New

York 10019 United States of

America



Attn: Liability

Management

Group



Collect: +1 (212)

250-2955 Toll-Free:+ 1 (866)

627-0391 New York, NY

10179 United States of

America



Attn: Latin

America Debt Capital Markets



Collect: +1

(212) 834-7279

Toll-Free: +1

(866) 846-2874 New York, NY, 10022



United States of America





Attn: Liability Management

Group





Call Collect: (212) 350-

0660 Toll Free: (855) 404-3636

Banco Santander Argentina S.A. and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. (collectively, the "Argentine Information Agents") acted as local information agents in Argentina in connection with the Tender Offer. The contact information for the Argentine Information Agents is as follows: (1) Banco Santander Argentina S.A. Institutional Sales, Telephone: +54(11)4341-1140, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]; (2) and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. Telephone: +54 (11)3766-0421, [email protected]

In addition, holders may contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor.

SOURCE The City of Buenos Aires