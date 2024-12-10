THE CITY OF BUENOS AIRES ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 7.500% SERIES 12 NOTES DUE 2027

News provided by

The City of Buenos Aires

Dec 10, 2024, 15:55 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Buenos Aires (the "City"), as offeror, announced today the termination of the previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to U.S.$550,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its 7.500% Series 12 Notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). All Notes tendered in the Tender Offer will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer for any tendered Notes.

The Tender Offer was subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated December 2, 2024, whereby the City reserved the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to accept any tenders for any reason. The City has been advised that, as of the expiration time of the Tender Offer, U.S.$319,490,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, or approximately 35.90% of the Notes outstanding, were validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer.  Because participation in the Tender Offer did not reach the Maximum Tender Amount or a lesser amount sufficient, in the City's opinion, to justify the issuance of refinancing notes, the City has decided not to move forward with the offering of new notes under its U.S.$2,290,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme. This press release confirms the termination of the Tender Offer.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer was D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the Tender and Information Agent, banks and brokers may use the following contact information:

In London:

In New York:

In Hong Kong:

51 Lime Street

London EC3M 7DQ


United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20
7920 9700

48 Wall Street,
22nd Floor

New York, New
York 10005

United States

Telephone: +1 212
269 5550

Toll Free: 888-644-
6071

Suite 1601, 16/F,
Central Tower

28 Queen's Road
Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852
3953 7230

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer were BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Santander US Capital Markets LLC. Any questions or requests for assistance may be directed to:  

BofA
Securities,
Inc.

One Bryant
Park

Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc.

1 Columbus Circle

J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC

383 Madison
Avenue

Santander US Capital
Markets LLC

437 Madison Avenue

New York,
New York
10036

United States
of America




Collect: 1
646 855 8988

Toll-Free: 1
888 292 0070

New York, New
York 10019

United States of
America

Attn: Liability
Management
Group

Collect: +1 (212)
250-2955

Toll-Free:+ 1 (866)
627-0391  

New York, NY
10179

United States of
America

Attn: Latin
America Debt

Capital Markets

Collect: +1
(212) 834-7279
Toll-Free: +1
(866) 846-2874

 New York, NY, 10022

United States of America


Attn: Liability Management
Group


Call Collect: (212) 350-
0660

Toll Free: (855) 404-3636

Banco Santander Argentina S.A. and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. (collectively, the "Argentine Information Agents") acted as local information agents in Argentina in connection with the Tender Offer. The contact information for the Argentine Information Agents is as follows: (1) Banco Santander Argentina S.A. Institutional Sales, Telephone: +54(11)4341-1140, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]; (2) and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. Telephone: +54 (11)3766-0421, [email protected]

In addition, holders may contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor.

SOURCE The City of Buenos Aires

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The City Of Buenos Aires Announces Commencement Of A Cash Tender Offer For Up To U.S.$550,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Its 7.500 Per Cent Series 12 Notes Due 2027

The City of Buenos Aires (the "City") announced today the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") up to U.S.$550,000,000 in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics