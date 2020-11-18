The City of Córdoba Announces Settlement of Its Consent Solicitation

CÓRDOBA, Argentina, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Córdoba, Argentina (the "City") announced that its consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") with respect to its 7.875% Notes due 2024 (the "Original Securities") has settled today (the "Effective Date"). The terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation are described in the consent solicitation statement dated October 18, 2020 (as amended from time to time, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the City paid the Consent Consideration on the Effective Date to Consenting Holders who validly delivered and did not revoke their Consent to the Proposed Amendments and related waivers prior to the Expiration Time and which Consents were accepted by the City. The aggregate amount of the Consent Consideration paid was U.S.$1,534,130.46. All other conditions for the consummation of the Consent Solicitation were satisfied on or prior to the Effective Date.

On the Effective Date, the Original Securities were amended and restated (the "Amended Securities") and the Proposed Amendments and related waivers became effective. The Amended Securities reflect the new principal amount of U.S.$155,657,000, which includes U.S.$5,657,000 in aggregate payment in kind accrued interest in accordance with the Consent Solicitation Statement, which payment in kind was added to the outstanding principal of each Holder as of November 16, 2020 and in accordance with the rounding convention set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. On the Effective Date, all holders entitled to receive the Amended Securities received such Amended Securities by credit to the same account at the principal clearing system through which they held their Securities prior to amendment.

Holders, or custodians for such holders, of Original Securities may obtain a copy of the Consent Solicitation Statement by contacting the Information and Tabulation Agent at the contact information set forth below.



This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an invitation or a solicitation of consents of any holders of Original Securities.

The Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free (866)-470-3800

By facsimile:

(For Eligible Institutions only):

(212) 430-3775/3779

Confirmation:

(212) 430-3774

Email: [email protected]

Any questions regarding the terms of the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Solicitation Agent or the Information and Tabulation Agent at their respective addresses and telephone numbers set forth on this communication.

The Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitation is:

Santander Investment Securities Inc.

45 East 53rd Street

New York, NY 10022

United States

Attention: Debt Capital Markets Americas

The City of Córdoba

Secretaría de Economía y Finanzas

Calle Marcelo T. de Alvear 120 2º Piso,

X5000KGQ — Ciudad de Córdoba, Córdoba, Argentina

Attention: Diego Miguel Bono (Dirección General de Finanzas)

Tel/Fax: +54 351 4 285-600 ext. 1206.

