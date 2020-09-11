The City of Córdoba, Argentina, Announces that it is Inviting Holders of its External Debt to enter into Non-Disclosure Agreements Relating to its External Debt Reprofiling

CORDOBA, Argentina, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Córdoba (the "City"), the capital city of the Province of Córdoba, Republic of Argentina, announced today that it is inviting holders ("Holders") of U.S.$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% Global Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") to sign non-disclosure agreements ("NDAs") in contemplation of engaging in negotiations regarding the reprofiling of the Notes. The City will be reaching out directly to certain Holders to sign NDAs and invites all interested Holders to contact the City at the contact information set forth below.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an invitation to or a solicitation of consents from any Holders. Any questions should be directed to the City at the contact information set forth below. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

The City of Córdoba

Marcelo T. de Alvear 120

X5000KGQ – Córdoba, Argentina

Attention: Diego Miguel Bono (Dirección General de Finanzas)

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +54 351 285-600 Ext. 1206

